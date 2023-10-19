Motion opens its digital front door with new website

Motion, a leading distributor of maintenance, repair, operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial solutions, has launched its new online store and industry Knowledge Hub, motion.com.au.

This innovative platform has been specifically designed to cater to the diverse needs of business’ customers across major industries, transforming their digital experience.

Nick Kerwin, executive general manager of sales, and Zac Gray, head of eCommerce at Motion, have hailed the platform’s launch as a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled convenience, easy-to-access product information/search features, and comprehensive industry knowledge and support.

“The site enhances our branch network by allowing customers to seamlessly shop around the clock, and connects them closer than ever to their local branch through live pricing and availability,” says Zac.

According to Nick, “The new online store and Knowledge Hub represent a major step forward for Motion, enabling us to engage with our customers through our online channels and open a digital front door to them.”

Zac echoes this sentiment, stating that “It has been designed from the ground up with the customer in mind, ensuring it’s user-friendly and easy to navigate Motion’s vast range

of products.”

The new platform represents a significant upgrade from the previous digital offering, featuring a sleek and highly intuitive user interface that is designed to provide customers with an unmatched online experience.

The development of Motion’s innovative online platform is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Motion team, with Nick and Zac playing active roles in bringing the project to life over two years of meticulous planning and execution.

The team underwent extensive training to ensure smooth site navigation, demonstrating Motion’s commitment to providing a seamless and user-friendly experience to its customers. Nick and Zac acknowledge their colleagues’ tireless work to ensure that the new online store and Knowledge Hub ticks all the boxes.

Motion’s latest platform has been designed with businesses of all sizes and industries in mind, providing a convenient online experience for customers from the comfort of their devices. Customers can effortlessly navigate the extensive catalogue of MRO replacement parts, which includes a range of products such as bearings, power transmission components, hydraulic and industrial hoses, safety products, and material handling equipment from any device.

With just a few clicks, customers can also conveniently access their account information, view their order history and invoices, and check the pricing and availability of products based on their location, making the ordering process swift and stress-free.

In addition to the online store, Motion’s new platform also includes an industry Knowledge Hub, converging various useful features into one convenient place.

Nick adds, “The fact that the Knowledge Hub is available for customers displaying features like the keyword search for instance lets them really focus on what’s important, which is a great benefit. They don’t have to try and look at a whole suite of products, services, engineering solutions and wonder, how do I navigate my way through there?”

Nick highlights that regardless of what industry a customer is in, “they’ll be able to access case studies where Motion has visited manufacturers or processing plants around Australia and provided support, so the ability to have instant access to all of that knowledge is a real benefit for businesses.”

Motion will be unveiling its new online store and industry Knowledge Hub over the next month. By providing a streamlined and efficient way for customers to access the necessary information they need, these new offerings are poised to become indispensable resources for customers

of all types.

Those who wish to learn more about Motion and its new online platform can visit motion.com.au for

further information.