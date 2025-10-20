When vibration signatures signalled potential failure in a steel mill’s fan system, Motion stepped in with precision bearing and seal installation – executed during a tight shutdown window.

In high-demand environments like steel manufacturing, even a minor mechanical fault can spiral into a major operational disruption. That’s why condition monitoring tools – particularly vibration analysis – play a vital role in predictive maintenance.

At a steel mill in Sydney, internal vibration diagnostics flagged a potential issue with bearings on two Induced Draft (ID) fans – critical equipment responsible for airflow in a key part of the steelmaking process. These fans are essential to operations, and a failure during production would mean costly unplanned downtime.

“The vibration analysis indicated something was happening with the bearings,” explains Motion’s Alan Phillips, Regional Engineering Services Manager. “There wasn’t an obvious fault on initial inspection but given the importance of the application – and the fact that the bearings hadn’t been replaced for several years – the customer made the call to change them during a scheduled plant shutdown.”

Five-day fix

The shutdown provided a narrow opportunity: five days to complete the full replacement of the bearings, housings and proprietary seals on both fans – all while working around other critical site maintenance.

After an initial site inspection, the Motion team returned with a crane and the necessary tooling to carry out the work. But as is often the case, the job didn’t go exactly to plan.

“One of the shafts turned out to be damaged, so we had to replace the entire fan impeller,” says Phillips. “That meant lifting the roof slabs off the building to get it out. We had the crane on site, so we made the call, switched to the second fan, and came back to the first one once the impeller had been swapped over.”

The job was completed over five long days – including a 15-hour Sunday – with the team working through challenges in real time. Despite the complexity, the bearings were replaced as planned, and the fan system brought back online in full working order …

To read the full article in Motion’s new interactive magazine, please click here.