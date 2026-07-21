Motion and Renold have strengthened their Australian partnership, giving customers a complete chain solution – from premium roller and conveyor chains to locally fabricated attachment chains, technical training, and on-the-ground support through Motion’s national network.

Motion and Renold have launched an expanded partnership in Australia, bringing together Motion’s national customer reach with Renold’s global manufacturing pedigree and local fabrication capability.

The partnership will enhance access to Renold’s premium industrial chain range for Australian customers across key industries, including food and beverage, sugar, timber, mining, grain, flour, pulp and paper, wastewater, and other heavy industrial sectors.

For Motion, the partnership is a direct response to customer demand for complete, application-specific chain solutions backed by technical support, training, and reliable local supply.

“Renold is our top-selling brand within the chain portfolio, driven by its extensive range, product diversity, and strong technical capabilities,” says Troy Markland, product manager – Chain & Sprockets at Motion.

“We’ve built a well-established relationship with Renold through Motion in the United States, and extending that partnership to Australia provides a stronger platform to support our customers with the broad range, availability, and technical expertise they require.”

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