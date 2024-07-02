Motion and Gates turning waste into wins at recycling factory

Image: Karolis Kavolelis/shutterstock.com

Background: A leading Australian recycling company found itself grappling with persistent downtime and reliability issues plaguing one of the factory’s pressure screens. With customers Australia-wide relying on it for the delivery of corrugated cardboard boxes and paper products, it was critical to get the factory back up and running. Motion’s National Business Development Manager – Quarrying, Brad Hudson, was brought in to identify and promptly solve these problems.

Investigation: Motion conducted a joint analysis with Gates®, a leader in fluid power and power transmission, to uncover the root cause of the pressure screens issue. The analysis traced the issue back to an under-designed drive system, while inefficient belts were found to be exacerbating the problem.

Solution: To address this, a strategic decision was made to switch to Gates® Predator™ V-belts, known for their high-power density, which exceeds that of many competing V-belts. The belts are engineered as original equipment quality replacement belts for heavy-duty applications, making them an ideal choice for industries like recycling where reliability and durability are critical. Their design ensures full contact with pulley grooves for uniform cord loading, uniform wear, and increased belt life. These belts can tolerate up to 2.2 times more power than a standard equivalent size V-belt, thanks to their premium rubber compound and aramid tensile cords.

