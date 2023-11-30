Most innovative manufacturing company winner

Amiga Engineering has taken out the most innovative manufacturing company award at the 2023 Endeavour Awards.

Amiga Engineering is an Australian based manufacturing company known for its innovation and advancements in the industry.

Starting as a small business in 1988, Amiga has grown into a leading manufacturer in the country, providing advanced manufacturing services to a range of industries. Amiga has made significant investments in additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, which has enabled them to create complex geometries and intricate designs with great precision.

The company has also established Australia’s first metal powder atomizing machine, allowing them to produce high-quality metal powders that are essential for advanced manufacturing processes.

Despite its humble beginnings, Amiga’s commitment to innovation and excellence has enabled it to become a leading player in the manufacturing industry. With its cutting-edge technologies and focus on customer satisfaction, Amiga continues to provide advanced manufacturing solutions to a range of industries, both in Australia and internationally.

SEW-Eurodrive proudly sponsors the most innovative manufacturing company category.