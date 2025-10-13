The Queensland Government has secured the site for the $60 million Moreton Bay TAFE Centre of Excellence, marking a major step toward revitalising training infrastructure and supporting the region’s growing manufacturing base.

Construction of the purpose-built facility is scheduled to begin in 2026 at the Moreton Bay Central site in Petrie, following the transfer of land from the City of Moreton Bay to the state government.

The project forms part of the Crisafulli Government’s $201.1 million plan to build four new TAFE Centres of Excellence across Queensland – including at Caloundra, Rockhampton and the Southern Moreton Bay Islands – as well as a new Marine Centre of Excellence. The initiative aims to strengthen the state’s skills pipeline and provide locals with access to world-class training in industries driving economic growth, including construction, engineering, electrotechnology and advanced manufacturing.

Finance, trade, employment and training minister Ros Bates said the Moreton Bay Centre of Excellence represented a cornerstone investment in rebuilding the state’s skills system and delivering “the fresh start Queenslanders voted for”.

“Labor presided over a skills shortage, allowing the skills gap to widen while demand for housing and infrastructure soared,” Bates said. “The Crisafulli Government is reversing a decade of decline, and rebuilding TAFE from the ground up.

“The Moreton Bay TAFE Centre of Excellence will deliver world-class training in industries that drive our economy and create good jobs for Queenslanders. We’re backing Moreton Bay with the skills, facilities and opportunities locals need to thrive.”

Manufacturing minister Dale Last said the project would serve as a launchpad for the next generation of Queensland manufacturers.

“Manufacturing is Queensland’s sleeping giant, and the Crisafulli Government’s investment in this Centre reflects our commitment to creating the skilled workforce needed to drive it forward,” Last said.

Member for Glass House Andrew Powell said the investment would create a lasting legacy for the region. “This new TAFE Centre of Excellence is not just an investment in skills, it’s an investment in the future of our region,” he said.

Member for Redcliffe Kerri-Anne Dooley said businesses across the region were “crying out for skilled workers”. “By delivering this TAFE Centre of Excellence, the Crisafulli Government is building the pipeline of skilled workers we need to deliver housing, infrastructure and the 2032 Games,” Dooley said.

Member for Pumicestone Ariana Doolan added that the facility would be “a game-changer for Moreton Bay and Pumicestone, creating opportunities for local talent and strengthening our region’s reputation as a hub of innovation and growth.”

City of Moreton Bay mayor Peter Flannery said the council was proud to provide the land to support the project. “Council is proud to be offering the land required to support this new TAFE, which will provide education and jobs in our rapidly growing city,” Flannery said.

TAFE Queensland SkillsTech general manager Stephen Gates said the facility would help meet the skills needs of the region’s workforce. “This Centre of Excellence is a game-changer for Moreton Bay, giving local people access to the advanced, hands-on training that employers are calling for,” he said. “This purpose-built facility will be designed to meet the skills needs of today and tomorrow, driving local jobs, innovation, and economic growth.”

The Centre’s location, adjacent to the future Moreton Bay Indoor Sports Centre – a key venue for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games – is seen as a strategic investment in the region’s long-term growth, further positioning Moreton Bay as a powerhouse of Queensland’s manufacturing and education landscape.