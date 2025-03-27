More South Australian apprentices choose priority industries

Image: as-artmedia/stock.adobe.com

Latest data shows the proportion of apprentices and trainees commencing, in-training and completing training continues to rise in courses aligned to the South Australian Government’s priority industries.

There were more apprentices undertaking Certificate III level trade courses to be electricians, carpenters, plumbers and engineering fabrication tradespeople in South Australia in September 2024, compared to the same time in 2023, as well as before the pandemic.

The data is from the National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER) for the September 2024 quarter.

“The continued growth in apprenticeships, particularly in priority industries such as construction and Defence material manufacturing, demonstrates the success of our targeted efforts to build a skilled workforce that meets the evolving needs of South Australia,” said South Australian Skills commissioner, Cameron Baker.

“The strong investment in vocational education and training, highlighted in the 2024-25 State Budget, is helping create pathways for South Australians to access rewarding careers in high-demand sectors.”

Directly supporting key initiatives like the SA Housing Roadmap and other infrastructure and construction projects underway and in the pipeline, the number of electrician apprentices in-training as 30 September rose 69.1 per cent, or by 1,290, from 2019; and grew 8.1 per cent, or by 235, compared to 2023.

The NCVER Apprentice and Trainee Outcomes 2024 report shows that 95.1 per cent of South Australians who completed their apprenticeship or traineeship in 2024 are employed.

This is the equal highest proportion of employment in the nation and higher than the 2023 figure of 94.5 per cent and above the national figure of 91.9 per cent.

The 2024-25 State Budget earmarked a record investment in skills funding for South Australians, with a particular focus on the building and construction sector, a key component of the state’s economic future.

The budget included an additional investment of $692.6 million over five years in the vocational education and training sector, bringing the total investment under the National Skills Agreement (NSA) to $2.3 billion in partnership with the Commonwealth.

The NCVER September quarter data also saw rises for:

Carpentry in-training as at 30 September, up 53.4 per cent from 2019, and up 3.6 per cent from 2023;

Plumbing in-training as at 30 September, up 53.1 per cent from 2019 and 9.9 per cent from 2023; and;

Engineering – mechanical trade in-training as at 30 September, up 77.1 per cent from 2019 and 6.2 per cent from 2023.

Completions increased for construction trades, with electricians, carpenters, plumbers and engineering fabricators all showing growth across the 12 months ending 30 September 2024, compared to 2019 and 2023.

Cancellations and withdrawals decreased by 24.8 per cent in the 12 months ending 30 September compared to 2023, a difference of 1570.





