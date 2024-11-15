More grants for Tasmania’s manufacturing industry

Image: winnievinzence/stock.adobe.com

Grants of up to $20,000 are now available to help Tasmanian-based advanced manufacturing businesses grow.

Premier and minister for Trade and Major Investment, Jeremy Rockliff, said the new Advanced Manufacturing Productivity Grant program was a key action of the recently released Advanced Manufacturing Action Plan.

“As part of our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future, we are growing the State’s advanced manufacturing industry through strategic investments like the $450,000 Advanced Manufacturing Productivity Grant program,” said Rockliff.

“The program provides targeted funding to grow productivity and performance, including staff training, engaging the services of specialist advisors and consultants and working towards obtaining quality or environmental accreditations.”

Individual grants between $1500 and $20,000 are available to businesses with demonstrated turnover between $500,000 and $55 million.

More than one application can be made in a financial year for different eligible activities, with a total grant limit of $40,000.

“Manufacturing is Tasmania’s largest export industry and the sixth largest industry overall, making it a significant part of our economy and one we are right behind,” said Rockliff.

“About 20,000 Tasmanians are directly employed in manufacturing, with more than 33,000 more jobs created through flow-on economic impacts.

“This program builds on the $4.973 million in funding the Tasmanian Government has provided to 121 Tasmanian businesses through our previous advanced manufacturing grants programs since 2021.”

The Advanced Manufacturing Productivity Grant program is now open

Further information and program guidelines are available at: www.stategrowth.tas.gov.au