Motion’s ecommerce platform is designed to make purchasing easier for account holders. From live pricing and stock visibility to card payments, account switching and integrated procurement options, it gives customers more control over how they buy.

Plenty of industrial customers still order the old-fashioned way: a phone call, an email, maybe a quick stop at the branch. That still works. But for customers who want faster purchasing, better visibility, and less admin, Motion’s ecommerce platform is becoming a much more practical tool.

More visibility for account holders

A casual website visitor can browse the range, but account holders unlock the features that make the platform even more practical. They can see pricing, check stock availability, and purchase online directly. That means less time chasing basic information and a quicker path from identifying the part to ordering it.

More payment flexibility

Card payments are one of the big practical upgrades. Previously, online purchases had to go through a customer’s trade credit account. Now, account holders can also pay by card, which gives them more flexibility for smaller or urgent purchases and helps avoid internal approval bottlenecks for every order.

One login, multiple accounts

Account switching solves another common frustration. For customers managing several branches, sites, or trade accounts, it removes the need for multiple logins. Instead, users can move between connected accounts under one login, making online purchasing much easier for procurement teams working across different locations…

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