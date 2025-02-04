More Aussie tech headed to space

Image: Andrei Armiagov/stock.adobe.com

Five projects will share in the $3.6 million Moon to Mars supply chain capability grants, building on home-grown expertise and getting more Australian-made products and services into space.

Among them is South Australian company entX which will receive $1 million to develop a radioisotope heater unit. The unit will help payloads withstand the extreme low temperatures on the moon, significantly extending their lifespan.

“Our space industry continues to go from strength to strength on the back of our world-leading know-how and advanced manufacturing prowess,” said minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic:

“These investments will help further embed us in the global space supply chain, working on the global Moon to Mars mission.”

The other projects being supported are:

Advanced Navigation (NSW) – $856,077 to develop a space grade navigation system for launch and space service providers. This will ensure the navigation trajectory of rockets is maintained correctly and safely.

Space Services Australia (ACT) – $556,189 to enhance its digital platforms that allow companies to virtually test satellite models based on specific space events. This will improve the ability to respond, protect and extend the duration of their technologies.

Fleet Space Technologies (SA) – $994,956 to develop a cutting-edge gravity measurement instrument that will improve exploration for critical minerals.

Element Robotics (VIC) – $257,479 to expand its technology which simulates missions and operations on the surface of the Moon.

Head of the Australian Space Agency, Enrico Palermo, said the projects demonstrate Australian ingenuity.

“Through this investment we are helping Australian companies gain crucial space heritage and grow strong customer bases – which will generate more opportunities for Australia to collaborate on the global stage,” he said.