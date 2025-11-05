Lockheed Martin Australia has awarded Moog Australia a contract to develop the control actuation system for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System, the companies announced on 5 November 2025.

The deal forms part of an effort to establish domestic manufacture of the rocket system in Australia and strengthen the Commonwealth’s Guided Weapons and Explosives Ordnance Enterprise objectives, Lockheed Martin said. Moog joins Thales, Marand and AW Bell as part of a growing list of Australian suppliers supporting guided weapons manufacturing in the country.

James Heading, director and general manager, Lockheed Martin Australia missiles and fire control, welcomed the partnership. “As a Guided Weapons and Explosives Ordnance Strategic Partner, Lockheed Martin welcomes the partnership with Moog. Collaboration with Australian industry and world-class suppliers like Moog is key to delivering the objectives of the Guided Weapons and Explosives Ordnance Plan and strengthening Australia’s industrial base,” Heading said.

The control actuation system comprises a control unit and four actuators that independently position fins mounted around the rocket. That fin control improves direction in flight and accuracy, enabling the rockets to steer toward targets with reduced collateral damage. The technology also allows forces to engage from greater standoff distances, Lockheed Martin noted, improving safety for military personnel.

For Moog, the contract represents an opportunity to contribute to a sovereign missile manufacturing capability. “We’re proud to contribute to the development of a sovereign missile capability in Australia,” Bryan O’Connor, managing director, Moog Australia, said. “Our team is eager to work together with Lockheed Martin Australia and the Guided Weapons and Explosives Ordnance team to help bring this critical capability to life.”

Lockheed Martin said the partnership forms part of a broader programme to build a viable guided-weapons manufacturing base in Australia. The company is working closely with government, Defence, industry and academia to foster the necessary ecosystem.

“The future of Australia’s guided weapons manufacturing industry hinges on government support, a collaborative ecosystem, technological innovation and a strong industrial base,” Heading said. “Lockheed Martin’s partnership with Moog Australia exemplifies our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and trusted partnerships to support the establishment of an advanced guided weapons industry in Australia. Together, we are building a resilient and innovative defence industrial base to strengthen regional security and deliver an enduring capability for Australia.”

Industry analysts say domesticising complex subsystems such as control actuation units is a key step in maturing sovereign capability – providing local jobs, deepening technical expertise and reducing supply-chain vulnerability for high-priority defence systems.