Moneo unlocked

From its foundation over 50 years ago, ifm continues to be a family- owned business which implements particular virtues.

The company keeps quality standards at the forefront of its work with a mindset of “making technology for everybody” – making innovation easily accessible for the largest multinational corporations as well as smaller companies serving regional markets.

In the early days, no sales engineer was allowed to live further than three hours away from any customer they served, and this mentality to sit customer side remains a pillar of ifm’s operations. This concept plays out in ifm’s operations today, exemplified by the company’s “Close to You” value.

Nadine Rahman, ifm managing director and global head of software sales and digital business, explained that ifm has a long history of being “industry diverse,” which has made the company resistant to crisis.

“Over three parameters – geography, customer base (from OEM and end user) and industries we serve – ifm upholds the notion of application expertise. With this in mind, while we use the experience we have acquired in the past 50 years to provide products which can be used in different industries, we still are very focused on providing solutions to specific problems between different industries.”

What certainly has changed from the founding years is ifm’s now global presence, with 155,000 customers worldwide and active dealings in 71 countries. With 1.2 billion Euros in sales last year, ifm has experienced a massive increase in the automation needs from its customers.

The business is closely connected to Germany with its headquarters in Essen, where more than two thirds of its product portfolio is developed and manufactured, but has other product locations in Romania, Poland, the US and Singapore. Not only is ifm diversifying product locations, it is targeting specific regions for greater competency and specialisation for certain products.

For instance, the company’s research and development for small optical sensors has moved to Singapore because that is where the highest level of research expertise is for that particular range of product.

Ifm has 15,000 articles in its product portfolio. Sensors have been at the core of the business, but the pursuit for automation excellence has enabled the development of different connection technology, controllers and evaluation systems.

The newest adaption of the automation expert is its software platform – moneo – which has moved ifm from a hardware sensor provider to a full solutions provider.

In 2012, German Chancellor Angela Merkel coined the term Industry 4.0. Small to medium sized businesses in Germany began to implement technology not for technology’s sake, but as a means to serve better business outcomes.

Ifm’s journey to become a digital solutions provider begun around the same time and continues to progress today. Rahman has been instrumental in the company’s shift from champion in industrial automation to digital global player as an end-to-end Industry 4.0 solutions provider.