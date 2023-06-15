Moneo unlocked

Ifm recently hosted a captivating event at its Melbourne office featuring guest speakers from its global headquarters. Manufacturers’ Monthly was there to find out the possibilities and value to be found in moneo, an AI-assisted, self-service IoT platform that integrates with existing systems.
From its foundation over 50 years ago, ifm continues to be a family- owned business which implements particular virtues.
The company keeps quality standards at the forefront of its work with a mindset of “making technology for everybody” – making innovation easily accessible for the largest multinational corporations as well as smaller companies serving regional markets.
In the early days, no sales engineer was allowed to live further than three hours away from any customer they served, and this mentality to sit customer side remains a pillar of ifm’s operations. This concept plays out in ifm’s operations today, exemplified by the company’s “Close to You” value.
Nadine Rahman, ifm managing director and global head of software sales and digital business, explained that ifm has a long history of being “industry diverse,” which has made the company resistant to crisis.
“Over three parameters – geography, customer base (from OEM and end user) and industries we serve – ifm upholds the notion of application expertise. With this in mind, while we use the experience we have acquired in the past 50 years to provide products which can be used in different industries, we still are very focused on providing solutions to specific problems between different industries.”
What certainly has changed from the founding years is ifm’s now global presence, with 155,000 customers worldwide and active dealings in 71 countries. With 1.2 billion Euros in sales last year, ifm has experienced a massive increase in the automation needs from its customers.
The business is closely connected to Germany with its headquarters in Essen, where more than two thirds of its product portfolio is developed and manufactured, but has other product locations in Romania, Poland, the US and Singapore. Not only is ifm diversifying product locations, it is targeting specific regions for greater competency and specialisation for certain products.
For instance, the company’s research and development for small optical sensors has moved to Singapore because that is where the highest level of research expertise is for that particular range of product.
Ifm has 15,000 articles in its product portfolio. Sensors have been at the core of the business, but the pursuit for automation excellence has enabled the development of different connection technology, controllers and evaluation systems.
The newest adaption of the automation expert is its software platform – moneo – which has moved ifm from a hardware sensor provider to a full solutions provider.
In 2012, German Chancellor Angela Merkel coined the term Industry 4.0. Small to medium sized businesses in Germany began to implement technology not for technology’s sake, but as a means to serve better business outcomes.
Ifm’s journey to become a digital solutions provider begun around the same time and continues to progress today. Rahman has been instrumental in the company’s shift from champion in industrial automation to digital global player as an end-to-end Industry 4.0 solutions provider.
“We are simultaneously rebuilding and enhancing our portfolio to include software specific products as well as our core offering,” Rahman said.
“Everything that we do around digital solutions will always revolve around sensing technologies, and making use of the data that the sensor generates. At the same time, we are also rebuilding our processes ourselves which comes with its own learnings and challenges. In order to provide our customers with the best digitally enabled product portfolio, we ourselves need to digitally transform.”
Such challenges ifm feels along with its own customers is continued supply issues, of which the company is researching and developing ways to redesign products that are not dependent on any one type of semiconductor in the future. This kind of forward-thinking was prevalent in Rahman’s presentation, but was combined with a realism that many manufacturers are only just beginning to dip their toes into digitalisation.
“The first step is to look at your current pain points,” she said. “Where do you have real business issues you want to solve? Then looking at how technology can help you solve those. For me, the key is putting the business solution first and then using technology as an enabler to be able to solve your business issues.”
The moneo platform is a self-service tool that enables successful predictive maintenance programs through the help of AI Methods. Many software applications have unexpected cost blowouts once purchased, however, ifm’s moneo is basically “ready to use” right from the start.
Continuous evaluation of process data provides the basis on which sustainable and successful business decisions can be made. And in order to obtain such data from the manufacturing floor, reliable connection of sensors to IT infrastructure is essential.
ifm’s moneo consists of a basic software as well as applications, for example, for condition monitoring or for IO-Link sensor parameter setting.
As powerful as the software is in its full range, thanks to its modular design, it is only ever as big as the customer requires. An important strategy for ifm is making it clear to businesses that it is best to start small and ‘grow as you know’.
“We call it a land and expand offering, where the customer can start with a very easy to consume starter kit,” Rahman explained.
“The actual setup of Moneo will take the customer a couple of minutes and the system will be up and running immediately. They can run analytics in real time. We’ve designed our deployment model so it is very easily able to expand usage by simply buying more information points, which is basically the data sources you can integrate onto your installation.”
Crucially, moneo is industry and manufacturer independent, lending the solution to a huge variety of environments. When setting up its digitalisation product strategy, ifm transferred its belief that solutions need to be open-minded and accessible for all.
“We incorporated what we had been practicing for the last 50 years, which is the thinking that the world is colourful and not singular,” she noted.
“It has to be open in all directions, so our customers can consume moneo in a modular fashion. We would never mandate customers to buy the full portfolio, rather they can pick and choose what they want and plug into their existing infrastructure.”
The traditional approach of identifying equipment problems by responding to alerts based on static thresholds comes with many trade-offs that can lead to compliance, economic and resource loss.
ifm’s DataScience Toolbox aims to break these trade-offs by empowering operators and engineers to improve the remaining useful life of their equipment and at the same time avoid unplanned downtime and assist compliance.
ifm’s DataScience Toolbox – an element of the moneo industrial IoT software platform – simplifies the integration of Industry 4.0 concepts into existing SCADA systems.
The DataScience Toolbox enables operators and engineers to leverage their knowledge and experience of equipment to harness predictive analytics and machine-learning to auto-identify anomalies and remedy minor equipment problems before they become expensive, big ones.
Rahman said ifm is committed to this open-minded approach. For example, the business is working towards bringing third party apps onto the moneo platform to leverage expertise to bring further industry specific solutions to customers.
“We don’t know everything, so we want to work with customers who are the experts in what they do to achieve the best outcome,” she said. “We want to harness expertise to bring more applications to moneo in the future.”
See how ifm can assist your business by translating your digital vision into a prioritised set of value- rich opportunities to help determine how the organisation can be set up for success in a digital world with their Digital Transformation.