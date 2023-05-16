moneo: the IIoT platform for industry and production

Has your business unlocked the value of predictive maintenance? Are you harnessing the benefits that come with live stream analytics? The modern plant needs more than condition monitoring to ensure assets are healthy and meeting production demands. To protect, you need to predict. The IoT moneo platform from ifm is a self-service tool that enables successful predictive maintenance programs through the help of artificial intelligence.

Moneo comprises a package of both software and hardware so that you can start monitoring equipment straight away. Its modular structure means it can be tailored and easily built upon to suit your plant’s individual requirements and ‘grow as you know’. As an IIoT platform, ifm moneo combines the level of operation technology with the level of information technology. The sensor data generated in the production plants can be read and processed easily and used as a basis for sustainable corporate decisions. Moneo also analyses the sensor data and detects deviations. If a machine isn’t running how it is supposed to, this may indicate that there is wear or changes that could lead to failure. Moneo will be able to pick up this deviation and alert you before it’s too late.

Moneo’s modular concept provides a selection of different, easy-to-handle applications that can be linked together. From sensor parameter setting to condition monitoring, moneo offers all the features of a future-proof IIoT software. For over 50 years, ifm has been supporting our customers as a leading supplier of automation solutions. We have now combined our experience in sensor technology with the expert knowledge of our software subsidiaries – this is moneo, “simply made for you”.

