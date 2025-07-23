Mondelēz opens new advanced facility in Victoria

Image: ultramansk/stock.adobe.com

Victoria’s food and beverage industry has received a significant jobs boost, with Mondelēz International opening its most advanced global facility in Truganina.

Premier Jacinta Allan and minister for economic growth and jobs Danny Pearson joined Mondelēz executives to unveil the $130 million National Distribution Centre, which supports local manufacturing and enhances the state’s supply chain capabilities.

The 47,000-square-metre centre expands storage capacity by 60 per cent and will handle over 450 million products annually – including popular brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, The Natural Confectionery Company and Olina’s Bakehouse.

More than 200 new jobs have been created across warehousing, co-packing and manufacturing roles, reinforcing Victoria’s position as Australia’s food production powerhouse.

“Mondelēz’s investment is a vote of confidence in our workforce and world-leading food manufacturing sector – because Victoria is open for business,” Allan said.

Minister Pearson added: “This is a great example of how Victoria is leading the way in advanced logistics and manufacturing – delivering cutting-edge capability, supporting good local jobs and building a stronger, more sustainable supply chain.”

The centre runs on 100 per cent renewable electricity and features a 1MW solar generation system and rainwater reuse measures. These sustainability features are expected to reduce emissions and truck movements throughout Mondelēz’s supply network.

CEO of Mondelēz Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Toby Smith, said: “We’re proud to make this investment in Australia, proud to create jobs in Melbourne’s west and proud that the biggest facility for Cadbury anywhere in the world is right here in Truganina.”

The global snack giant employs more than 1,200 people across its Victorian sites in South Melbourne, Ringwood, Scoresby and Dandenong South, and contributes close to $1 billion to the national economy annually – more than half of that in Victoria.

Member for Kororoit, Luba Grigorovitch, said the facility “is a big win for our community – creating hundreds of local jobs and cementing our region as a hub for advanced manufacturing.”

The investment aligns with the state’s new $150 million Victorian Investment Fund and Victorian Industry Policy, which aim to support business innovation and growth.