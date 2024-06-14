Monash University and Tata Steel partner for sustainable innovation centre

Image: ABCDstock/stock.adobe.com

Monash University and Tata Steel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a sustainability focused Centre for Innovation on Environment and Intelligent Manufacturing.

The centre will focus on global challenges including decarbonisation, sustainable resource recovery, and technologies towards smart manufacturing.

Drawing on Monash University’s world-leading expertise in materials science and advanced manufacturing technology, this is the first major research and development collaboration of Tata Steel with an Australian institution.

The collaboration will help the exchange of knowledge and talent between India and will provide opportunities for students and academia.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Senior Vice-President at Monash University, Professor Doron Ben-Meir said the partnership would leverage Monash University’s expertise in transforming industry-focused research into practical solutions.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Tata Steel to advance material science and chemical process research. Working with a global industry partner of this stature is an important step to driving the development of new materials and technologies,” said Ben-Meir.

CEO & Managing Director of Tata Steel, T. V. Narendran said the company looks forward to a fruitful partnership with Monash University, that “opens new business opportunities and drives technological advancements.”

“As the oldest steel maker in India, Tata Steel has taken upon itself the responsibility of leading the change towards more sustainable manufacturing practices. Today, we are building a comprehensive ecosystem that involves partners from academia and the world of startups.

“Our agreement with Monash University, an institute with an impressive reputation in material science and the ability to scale research into market-ready solutions, is an addition to this ecosystem,” said Narendran.

Moving forward on its decarbonisation journey, Tata Steel is seeking innovative ways to achieve its sustainability goals through continuous experimentation, investments in research, technological innovations, and collaborations.