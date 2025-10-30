Monash University has reaffirmed its position as a national research leader, securing 78 new Australian Research Council (ARC) Discovery Projects worth $62.8 million – the highest number and total value awarded to any Australian institution in the 2026 funding round.

Monash achieved a 51 per cent success rate, outperforming the Group of Eight average and increasing its total funding by more than $13.5 million year-on-year. The results highlight the University’s strength across diverse disciplines, from biomedical science to social policy, health economics and geoscience.

Among the successful projects, Professors James Whisstock and Alex de Marco will use cryogenic electron tomography to reveal how immune cells destroy infected and malignant cells, potentially unlocking new insights into immune defence. Professor Joel Brugger will study how critical metals behave in mineral-water systems to improve sustainable resource extraction.

In the humanities, Dr Kate Murphy and Emeritus Professor Alistair Thomson will lead a landmark study on the lived experience of disability in Australian families from 1945 through to the recent Royal Commission. Their work will form the nation’s first comprehensive history of disability, informing future inclusion and policy. Meanwhile, Professor David Johnston, Dr Rachel Knott and Dr Sean Cowlishaw will investigate the economic causes and costs of domestic violence to guide more effective prevention and support strategies.

Professor Robyn Ward, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Enterprise), said the results reflect the creativity, persistence and ambition of Monash’s research community.

“Discovery research is the foundation of innovation – it’s where transformative ideas begin,” Professor Ward said. “This is an outstanding result and a testament to the creativity, persistence and ambition of both our researchers and our broader research community.”

The ARC Discovery Projects scheme funds fundamental research that expands Australia’s knowledge base and tackles challenges of national and global significance.

For a full list of projects, visit the Australian Research Council website.