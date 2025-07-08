Monash to design mobile CT scanner

Image credit: ARPA-H PARADIGM concept visualisation by Monash University’s Design Health Collab, and Micro-X.

Monash University will lead the design of a world-first, ultra-light mobile CT scanner to deliver hospital-grade medical imaging to remote and underserved communities in the United States.

The Australian university has teamed up with tech company Micro-X and Johns Hopkins University on a contract worth up to $25 million, awarded by the US Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). The project forms part of ARPA-H’s PARADIGM program, which seeks to expand access to integrated medical care in rural areas.

The revolutionary scanner will weigh just 225 kilograms – a fraction of the 2,000 kilograms typically required by conventional CT machines – making it feasible to be installed in mobile healthcare vehicles.

This breakthrough is enabled by Micro-X’s Nano Electronic X-ray (NEX) technology, which uses miniaturised x-ray emitters to deliver high-quality, three-dimensional imaging traditionally found only in hospital settings.

Dr Nyein Chan Aung, project lead from Monash’s Design Health Collab at the Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture, said miniaturisation has been key.

“Medical technology has seen a wave of miniaturisation, from portable ultrasound to wearable health monitors, but CT scanners remain the final frontier,” Dr Aung said.

“Through design, we are now driving this transformation, making full-body CT imaging truly mobile for the first time.”

Professor Daphne Flynn, Director of Design Health Collab, said the scanner’s design is grounded in real-world needs.

“Design Health Collab is committed to improving the experience and equity of healthcare, where communities can access services regardless of where they live,” Flynn said.

“This project demonstrates Monash University’s place on the world stage in innovation and design, and we’re proud to be working with our partners to create more accessible health outcomes across the world.”

Micro-X CEO Kingsley Hall said the company’s goal is to redefine medical imaging through innovation.

“Micro-X continues to push boundaries, challenging the constraints of legacy X-ray technology to deliver new and innovative solutions that meet the needs of customers, users and patients,” Hall said.