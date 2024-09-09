Monash student made rocket has taken flight near Bendigo

Image: Monash University

Project Zenith has been labelled the most powerful 100 per cent student research and developed (SRAD) rocket ever launched in Australia when it blasted off on Saturday.

The launch represents a major step for Monash HPR in testing the rocket’s systems and performance ahead of its first competitive appearance in June 2025 at the Spaceport America Cup.

The rocket is powered by the student team’s own Solaris MkII hybrid rocket engine.

The “hybrid” in this case means using solid fuel and a liquid oxidizer which is the result of several years of engineering design, manufacture and testing by students at Monash.

Developing their own hybrid engine is set to allow Monash HPR to enter a more elite competition at the Spaceport America Cup – the “10k SRAD Hybrid/Liquid & other” category.

Team spokesperson Sudarshan Shorna Kumar is studying Aerospace Engineering and Commerce at Monash.

“We’re excited to be the first Australian student team to enter a rocket in this category, competing against the best universities from around the world,” said Sudarshan.

In addition to the new engine, Project Zenith will also carry a number of new student developed systems.

These include:

Airbrakes to allow more accurate control and targeting of its 10,000 foot apogee (peak altitude).

GODS (a Gas Operated Deployment System) to release the parachute that will gently lower the airframe back to earth.

A range of new sensors and avionics systems to record flight data.

Project Zenith was launched from the Victorian Rocketry Association’s Serpentine launch site, about 45km northwest of Bendigo.