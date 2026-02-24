Monash University will showcase its engineering innovation at the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2026, offering fans and aspiring engineers a close look at student-led projects spanning motorsport, robotics, aerospace and autonomous systems.

At the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, visitors to the Innovation Hub presented by Engineers Australia will see the M25 – Monash Motorsport’s most sophisticated, lightest and most aerodynamic vehicle, featuring a fully custom powertrain.

Monash Nova Rover will demonstrate Banksia, its planetary rover, navigating a simulated lunar surface, while Monash Motorsport will present its student-built race cars and a driving simulator. The Monash Connected Autonomous Vehicle team will display a full-scale autonomous road vehicle alongside its award-winning competition car.

Monash High Powered Rocketry will present experimental and hybrid rockets, and Monash Automation will offer robotics demonstrations and interactive prototypes. Visitors can also take part in a human-centred design challenge to build the F1 car, pit crew or circuit of the future using recycled materials.

Vice-chancellor and president Professor Sharon Pickering said the event offered a global platform for student achievement.

“Our students are tackling real-world challenges and designing solutions that will shape the future of engineering, mobility, and technology,” Pickering said.

“Thousands of people are expected to tour the Innovation Hub presented by Engineers Australia at the circuit over the four days, setting the global stage to showcase our students’ creativity and inspire the next generation of engineers and innovators.”

Director of Monash student teams Associate Professor Scott Wordley said sharing projects with a wide audience demonstrated their practical impact.

“It’s exciting to see our projects, from rovers to autonomous vehicles, come to life in front of thousands of visitors. Sharing our work at such a high-profile event motivates us to keep pushing boundaries,” Associate Professor Wordley said.