Mogami-class frigates to strengthen Australian navy

The Federal Government has chosen the upgraded Japanese Mogami-class frigate as the preferred platform for the Royal Australian Navy’s new fleet of general purpose frigates, fast-tracking the delivery of a more capable and lethal surface combatant fleet.

Following a thorough tender process, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Mogami-class frigate was selected for its ability to meet the Australian Defence Force’s capability and strategic requirements. The frigates feature a range of up to 10,000 nautical miles, a 32-cell Vertical Launch System, surface-to-air missiles, and anti-ship missiles.

The first three frigates will be constructed in Japan, with the initial vessel expected to be delivered in 2029 and operational by 2030 – five years ahead of the previous government’s schedule.

Subsequent vessels will be built in Henderson, Western Australia, supporting Australia’s sovereign naval shipbuilding industry and securing approximately 10,000 skilled jobs over the next two decades.

“The upgraded Mogami-class frigate will help secure our maritime trade routes and our northern approaches as part of a larger and more lethal naval surface combatant fleet,” said deputy prime minister Richard Marles.

“Today, we are taking another step towards delivering a much larger and more lethal Navy, with stealth frigates that will reassure our allies and deter our adversaries,” minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy noted.

The new general purpose frigates will replace the ageing Anzac-class vessels and will be equipped for undersea warfare and air defence.

They will complement the Hunter-class frigates, upgraded Hobart-class destroyers, and advanced missile systems, aligning with the Government’s plan to more than double the size of the Navy’s surface combatant fleet.

This decision reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to continuous naval shipbuilding in Australia, securing sovereign capability in defence manufacturing and supporting a robust domestic defence industry.