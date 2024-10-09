Modular homes manufacturer receives RED grant

Image: voffka23/stock.adobe.com

Twelve MidWest projects, including a Modular Homes Factory, will share $1.2 million in funding to help build regional businesses under Round 7 of the Western Australian Government’s Regional Economic Development (RED) Grants program.

The RED Grants program is investing $55.85 million over nine years toward locally driven projects to stimulate economic growth in the regions.

A $100,000 grant awarded to GBSC will see the expansion of the Geraldton Modular Homes Factory, to help fast track the rollout of housing in the Greater Geraldton area.

The funding will enable the builder to create an undercover, all-weather workspace for the construction of modular houses.

This will enhance their capability of modular housing manufacturing and creating 20 new direct jobs in the first 12 months of operation.

The project is expected to attract new investment to Geraldton, reducing reliance on Perth for these manufacturing services and enhancing local technical skills through the new facility.

The announcement was made by Regional Development Minister Don Punch alongside the successful Mid West recipients.

“The Regional Economic Development Grants offer a unique opportunity to diversify our regional economies and create new jobs and sustainable employment opportunities,” said regional development minister Don Punch.

“With a record $10 million on offer for Round 7 ‘Mega REDs’, we are fostering regional development that is making meaningful change, creating real jobs and diversifying regional economies.”

Successful projects in Round 7 will diversify the accommodation and tourism offering in the MidWest, and support regional job creation in the childcare, manufacturing, training, environmental and agribusiness sectors.