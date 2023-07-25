Be part of Australia’s Manufacturing Future at the Modern Manufacturing Expo 2023. The Expo will highlight the leading-edge products, equipment, technologies and software to help Australian manufacturers to take advantage of new and emerging equipment and technologies.

Date: 20-21 September 2023

Time: 09h00 – 17h00

Ticket price: Registration for the Expo and Expert Arena is free

Venue: Sydney Olympic Showground

Registration page: https://modernmanufacturingexpo.com/

Organiser: International Exhibition & Conference Group

Telephone: +613 9596 9205

What’s on offer?

This year’s theme is “Connected, Automated & Digital Transformation”. The Expo will feature:

with digestible information sessions to get you started on your transformation journey. Latest technology suppliers on the exhibition floor offering new tech insights, advice and products to suit your requirements.

on the exhibition floor offering new tech insights, advice and products to suit your requirements. An innovation and collaboration lane showcasing universities and agencies who collaborate with businesses to assist in R&D, funding, skills and tools.

See, feel and learn the “What’s New” in manufacturing to power up operations and boost the speed and efficiency to bring new ideas and products to market.

View the full program and register for the Modern Manufacturing Expo here.