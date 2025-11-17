In peak almond harvesting season, even a single hose assembly failure can cause costly downtime. Motion’s Fluid Power Solutions (FPS) Mobile Workshop keeps operations running with tailored inventory, on-site repairs, and vendor-managed convenience.

When harvest time hits, delays and downtime can be frustrating and expensive. In remote agricultural areas, even the most basic of hydraulic failures can sideline machines for hours. That’s where Motion’s Fluid Power Solutions Mobile Workshop is changing the game.

“Some of these operations are over 100 kilometres from the nearest service centre,” says Bryden Coote, Business Development Manager – Agriculture at Motion. “You can’t afford to wait an hour and a half for someone to arrive when you’ve got up to 150 machines in the field and harvest is underway.”

Motion’s solution? A fully stocked, vendor-managed workshop installed directly on-site. Equipped with a hydraulic hose crimper and hose cut saw, air-conditioned workspace, and shelves lined with appropriate fittings, adaptors and components, the mobile workshop allows immediate repairs to be made on location – no emergency callout required.

“During peak season, you might have a dozen hose assembly failures in a day,” explains Coote. “Now, instead of waiting for someone to drive out to rectify the situation, they can simply bring the machine in for repair and fix it on the spot.”

Motion doesn’t just drop off a Mobile Workshop and walk away. The Mobile Workshop is customised to each operation’s machinery fleet. Motion’s local representative audits the operation’s equipment in advance, determines the hydraulic hose, couplings and connectors profile, and stocks the workshop accordingly. From there, Motion manages the inventory using a min/max system – restocking proactively to prevent shortages …

