MMI funding for Australian Space Manufacturing Network

Gilmour Space Technologies has executed a $52 million grant agreement with the federal government to advance the development and commercialisation of new space technologies in Australia.

The funding will support a $156 million Australian Space Manufacturing Network (ASMN) project it led under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative (MMI) Collaboration stream; and will be co-funded by the Queensland government, Gilmour Space, and its partners.

As previously announced, the ASMN will establish three new space facilities in Queensland:

A common test and manufacturing facility, enabling members to advance their space research and technology development at a lower cost. An advanced manufacturing facility for building commercial rockets and satellites, anchored by Gilmour Space. An orbital spaceport in North Queensland, that will help bring many of these products to space.

It is the largest collaboration project for space in the MMI, bringing together more than 30 space companies, universities, and supply chain partners — including international satellite companies mu Space and SatRevolution; as well as Australian partners such as Neumann Space, Swinburne University of Technology, Spiral Blue, Greatcell Energy, and ARM Hub.

“I would like to congratulate all our ASMN partners, and thank the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, the Queensland Government, and City of Gold Coast for supporting this significant project,” said Gilmour Space CEO, Adam Gilmour.

“Most of us in the Australian Space Manufacturing Network are already developing innovative new space technologies. The ASMN hub will allow members to advance their products and services to higher Technology Readiness Levels, facilitate more commercial-focused collaborations, provide valuable supply chain opportunities, and a path to launching their products to space.

“It will also help us build our sovereign capability in manufacturing launch vehicles, satellites and other commercial space technologies for Australian and international customers,” he added.

Queensland’s acting minister for state development and Gold Coast MP Meaghan Scanlon, said the Queensland state government was proud to support the aerospace industry to keep delivering jobs and economic value for Queenslanders.

“Expanding the capacity and capability right here in Queensland and – more importantly – right here on the Gold Coast, will mean more local manufacturing, local skills growth, and local jobs.

“More than 30 space companies collaborating to boost the industry, with government backing, is a clear example of what can be achieved when government and the private sector works together.”

Gilmour Space is currently seeking a location for the ASMN hub on the Gold Coast and is targeting to begin operations in 2024.