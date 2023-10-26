Mixing on-site a no-brainer

Based in Dandenong and Brisbane on 20,000 m2 and 6000 m2 sites respectively, Hilton Manufacturing is providing fabrication in a range of steel and aluminium products predominantly for the truck, bus, leisure and defence industries.

Started in 1976 by Margo and Tom Hartley, Hilton Manufacturing has set the highest standards in precision engineering and manufacturing quality. Deon Pateman is the procurement coordinator at Hilton Manufacturing and has detailed some of the clients who turn to Hilton Manufacturing.

“We are a trusted supplier who works with blue chip companies like Kenworth, Volvo, Daimler Chrysler and Rheinmetall Defence,” Pateman explained.

“We predominantly support the local market – but we also support global supply chains when international firms cannot source products.”

Hilton Manufacturing has in excess of 350 employees with a range of blanking, forming, pipe bending, welding and machine tool equipment on-site including over 20 automated welding robots and more than 100 pieces of CNC controlled equipment.

“Investing in these pieces of equipment has allowed us to be flexible with our clients. We see ourselves as a small to medium batch volume company with MOQ’s ranging from one to 1000. We do not carry excessive stock, as part of our challenge is quick tool change over to still be competitive with smaller MOQ’s” Pateman detailed.

“When companies like Kenworth are producing 20 trucks per day. It is critical to have a sophisticated MRP system to help manage the flow of raw material into the shop and finished parts out. Today we are producing approximately 2 million parts per annum.”

Quality gas for quality welds Gas is a critical component for Hilton Manufacturing as 30 per cent of its workforce is related to its welding capability.

Whether it be engineers, toolmakers, robot programmers or robot welders, welding is critical.

Having one third of the team involved in welding along with a large number of forklifts, the supply of gas from Air Liquide is a non negotiable.

“Gas is really essential to everything we do, that is why we have partnered with Air Liquide for as long as we have, we need to ensure our needs are always met,” Pateman explained.

Partnership with Air Liquide When Hilton Manufacturing moved into the LED traffic management space, they identified a chance to break back into the caravan chassis manufacturing market.

As with any new venture, it did not come without challenges as Pateman explained.

“We had some initial weld penetration issues, it was challenging as we did not know whether it was user error, or our equipment was not up to scratch or a gas issue,” he said.

“With these initial challenges we got in contact with Air Liquide to see if they had a solution and Andy came to the fore.”

“Andy suggested a gas with a higher CO2 content to assist with our penetration issues and that has been perfect,” Pateman explained.

Partnering with Air Liquide was a simple choice for Hilton Manufacturing as the company is a world leader in gases, technologies, and services for industry.

Air Liquide is present in 73 countries and serves more than 3.9 million customers. Since the change was made to the welding system, Hilton Manufacturing has had no issue with its weld penetration and the caravan chassis leaving the Dandenong site matches the company’s high expectations.

Hilton Manufacturing has installed on site mixers to support its flow of gas to a range of machines which has been fantastic for the team.

“We decided to install the onsite mixers as it created a lot less work for our welders, no more down time spent lifting and moving cylinders,” Pateman said.

“We want our welders spending more time welding and less time spent moving cylinders around and by having this mixing system, they are now far more efficient.”

“It eliminates trucks on site as well; the fewer trucks coming through the gate the safer our sites are and that is a major plus.”

“We would have to have trucks coming on site almost every day to deliver cylinders without these mixers, it means we can always be improving our safety,” he said.

The mixer system from Air Liquide is managed remotely by the company, eliminating the need for the management team at Hilton to monitor the supply of gas.

“When the system begins to run low, it automatically triggers a delivery for the site, ensuring gas is always on hand for the welders,” Pateman explained.

“By having the gas directly connected it also eliminates error – a welder may accidentally grab the wrong cylinders and that can negatively affect the product we are sending to market.”

Pateman explained that by having the gas controlled by Air Liquide it makes the site safer but also makes welding simpler for the team.

“By having this mix directly into our machines and utilising Air Liquide to understand what we need, the welders are not having to decide the right levels,” he said.

“They do not have to adjust the amount of CO2 by five per cent or anything like that, they are purely focussed on the quality of their welds.”

“We need to ensure every weld that is completed is to the highest standard, we are competing on quality, not necessarily price so everything must be as close to perfect as possible,” Pateman said.

The challenge for a company like Hilton Manufacturing is to meet a visual quality on truck components as every driver is critical of the appearance of their truck.

Every weld on a bulbar or a fuel tank must be pleasing to the eye, so having a strong focus on weld quality is imperative.

By ensuring the quality of the gas supplied meets its needs, the welds completed are at the highest quality an consistency every time. supplied meets its needs, the welds completed are at the highest quality every time.