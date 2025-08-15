Missile export deals boost SA industry

Image: ID1974/stock.adobe.com

Two major defence export contracts worth a combined $80 million will see missile launchers and command and control consoles manufactured in South Australia shipped to Europe.

Kongsberg Defence Australia has secured the deals, marking a significant milestone for Australia’s sovereign guided weapons manufacturing program. The company’s production and maintenance facility in Mawson Lakes will assemble and test the equipment, which will be made entirely from Australian components sourced from suppliers in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

The contracts, involving the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) program, follow Kongsberg Defence Australia’s addition to the Albanese government’s Global Supply Chain Program last year – an initiative aimed at opening global opportunities for local defence industries.

Through its Norwegian parent, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, the company will deliver $30 million worth of NSM Coastal Defence System Command and Control Consoles to Poland, representing its first export under the program. A further $50 million order for Australian-made NSM Launcher Systems will be supplied to Spain and Denmark.

The projects are expected to create 60 highly-skilled jobs at Kongsberg and across its local supply chain.

The NSM is a modern anti-ship cruise missile capable of defeating advanced warships and land targets. It is currently being installed on the Navy’s Hobart class destroyers and Anzac class frigates, following a successful first-of-class firing in July 2024 and an Initial Operational Capability declaration later that year.

The export contracts form part of the government’s $16–$21 billion investment in the Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise over the next decade, as outlined in Defence’s Integrated Investment Program.

Defence industry minister Pat Conroy said the deals were a landmark achievement.

“This Albanese Government’s efforts to support Australia’s sovereign defence manufacturing industry have reaped further benefits with these significant export deals,” he said. “It will be the first time Naval Strike Missile launchers are manufactured outside of Europe and the United States, positioning Australia as a trusted source of supply.”

South Australian defence minister Stephen Mullighan said the contracts demonstrated the state’s capabilities in high-tech manufacturing.

“These significant contracts will not only boost the workforce at Kongsberg’s Mawson Lakes facility, but along the supply chain,” he said. “It’s successes like this that help cement South Australia’s reputation as the Defence State.”

Kongsberg Defence Australia managing director John Fry said the contracts were a “huge milestone”.

“Together with our Australian suppliers, we have demonstrated our determination and competitiveness to deliver to our parent company for international customers,” he said. “The export contracts are creating opportunities in the international market for our local suppliers, which is a fantastic outcome for Australian Defence industry.”