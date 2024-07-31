MISA release 2024 Manufacturing Workforce Plan

Image: sittinan/stock.adobe.com

The Manufacturing Industry Skills Alliance Jobs and Skills Council has released the 2024 Manufacturing Workforce Plan which highlights the numerous opportunities the $124 billion industry presents to jobseekers and the country.

The plan is a roadmap outlining the key skills and emerging workforce needs for the industry.

With projected employment growth indicating a likely increase in employment equivalent to around 120,000 additional workers by the year 2033, the plan is designed to turn challenges into solutions and begin to build the capacity of the manufacturing workforce in Australia.

The plan also highlights sectors with the greatest opportunities for growth, development and expansion including the defence, clean energy, medical and space sectors, and the urgent need for skilled workers.

“The 2024 Workforce Plan is a step forward in addressing the pressing workforce shortages in Australia’s manufacturing industry. Our aim is to not only fill the existing gaps but to build a resilient and skilled workforce that can drive the industry forward,” said Manufacturing Alliance CEO, Sharon Robertson.

“We are committed to delivering tangible solutions that address the skills and workforce challenges faced by the manufacturing industry. By focusing on practical, actionable strategies we are building priority actions that can offer solutions to supply side skill shortages,” said Robertson.

To visit the plan, please visit Manufacturing Workforce Plan.