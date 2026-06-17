Minitab’s acquisition of Scytec brings shop-floor data and analytics together, giving manufacturers the insight needed to improve performance without adding capacity.

In modern manufacturing, the gap between what happens on the shop floor and what is analysed in the boardroom has limited productivity gains. While machines generate operational data, much of it has historically remained inaccessible, fragmented or underutilised. Minitab’s acquisition of Scytec signals a move to close that gap.

Announced on 20 January 2026, the deal brings Scytec’s real-time data collection and monitoring capabilities into Minitab’s analytics ecosystem. The result is a tightly integrated offering that connects machine-level data with advanced statistical analysis, enabling manufacturers to move from reactive decision-making to continuous, data-driven improvement.

At the centre of this shift is Scytec’s DataXchange platform, a software solution designed to collect real-time operational data from a range of manufacturing equipment, including CNC machines, PLCs, robots and welders. By capturing machine utilisation, performance and downtime as it happens, DataXchange provides a live view of production that has been difficult to achieve without hardware investment.

For Minitab, the acquisition extends its reach beyond analysis into the foundational layer of data collection.

“The future of manufacturing depends on connecting real-time operational data with meaningful analytics,” said Jeffrey T. Slovin, chief executive officer of Minitab. “By bringing Scytec’s shop-floor data collection into Minitab’s analytics portfolio, we’re closing the gap between what happens on the factory floor and how manufacturers analyse, improve, and optimise their operations.”

From data collection to operational insight

One of the challenges in manufacturing improvement initiatives has not been to analyse data due to not obtaining accurate and timely data in the first place. Minitab’s customers have consistently pointed to this limitation, particularly when attempting to measure and improve Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), a key performance indicator that combines availability, performance and quality into a single metric.

OEE is regarded as an important measure of manufacturing productivity as it provides a benchmark for how effectively equipment is being used relative to its potential. In theory, a score of 100 per cent represents a machine running continuously, at maximum speed, producing only good parts. In practice, most operations fall short of this benchmark, often without visibility into why.

Minitab says DataXchange addresses this by automating the collection of OEE data directly from machines, eliminating reliance on manual input and reducing the risk of error or delay. Crucially, it can capture both planned and unplanned downtime, including in-cycle events such as tool changes, which are often misclassified in simpler monitoring systems. It also supports a range of industrial protocols – from MTConnect, OPC UA and Modbus TCP to proprietary systems used by control manufacturers such as FANUC, Haas, Siemens and Mazak – enabling deeper and consistent data capture across diverse environments.

The platform’s flexibility extends to deployment, with both cloud and on-premises options available to suit commercial, regulated and government manufacturers. Its software-centric design reduces the need for additional hardware, lowering barriers to adoption while still delivering detailed operational insight through configurable dashboards.

Rethinking capital investment decisions

The implications of this level of visibility are large, particularly when it comes to capital expenditure. In many factories, the default response to rising demand or emerging bottlenecks is to invest in additional equipment. However, without an understanding of how existing assets are performing, such decisions can compound inefficiencies.

According to Minitab, DataXchange challenges this assumption by providing a real-time picture of machine utilisation. “

“One of the easiest, most impactful, and highest ROI initiatives a manufacturing operation can undertake is real-time data collection,” said Josh Zable, Minitab president & CFO. “Identifying downtime and cycle time enables leaders to identify hidden capacity and make smarter decisions, faster. This data-driven approach maximizes utilization and may eliminate the need for additional capital expenditures, driving higher margins and significant cost avoidance.”

OEE analysis further sharpens this insight by pinpointing the source of production losses. Low availability may indicate issues with scheduling or setup times, while reduced performance could point to tool wear or suboptimal operating parameters. Quality-related losses, meanwhile, suggest the need for process improvements rather than additional hardware.

By integrating this data with Minitab’s analytical tools, manufacturers can move beyond identifying problems to understanding their root causes. Statistical analysis, correlation studies and visualisation tools, such as time series plots and control charts, allow teams to detect patterns, distinguish between normal variation and special causes, and prioritise improvements.

Turning information into action

The combination of real-time data collection and advanced analytics creates a structured pathway from insight to action. A typical workflow begins with DataXchange capturing machine and OEE data continuously. This data can then be exported into the Minitab Solution Center, where it is analysed to identify trends and anomalies.

For example, a time series plot may reveal recurring dips in OEE tied to specific weeks or shifts, while an individual’s control chart can highlight instances of special cause variation. Correlation analysis can then determine which component of OEE – availability, performance or quality – is most strongly influencing overall results.

From there, Minitab’s broader toolkit supports structured problem-solving. Brainstorming tools such as fishbone diagrams and failure mode and effects analysis (FMEA) help teams identify potential causes of downtime, from material shortages to operator availability. Simulation tools like Simul8 allow manufacturers to test “what-if” scenarios, evaluating the potential impact of changes, such as reduced setup times or additional shifts before implementing them on the shop floor.

Once improvements are made, statistical methods can be used to validate their effectiveness. Techniques such as two-sample t-tests provide quantitative evidence of performance gains, ensuring that observed improvements are both real and sustainable. Continuous monitoring through DataXchange and Minitab Connect helps maintain these gains, with live control charts providing early warning of emerging issues.

A more connected manufacturing ecosystem

The integration of Scytec’s capabilities also strengthens Minitab’s broader vision for a connected, data-driven factory. By combining shop-floor data with quality data from measurement systems, the company aims to deliver a more accurate and timely view of OEE than traditional approaches allow.

In many existing systems, the quality component of OEE relies on manual data entry, introducing delays and potential inaccuracies. Defects identified later in the quality lab may not be captured in real time, leading to an incomplete or misleading picture of performance. By contrast, Minitab’s combined solution enables automated data collection from both production and measurement processes, ensuring that OEE reflects actual outcomes rather than partial or delayed information.

This unified approach aligns with modern manufacturing methodologies such as Lean Six Sigma, real-time statistical process control and digital twins. By embedding real-time data into these frameworks, manufacturers can accelerate decision-making, reduce waste and improve both equipment and process performance.

The acquisition enhances Minitab’s ability to support modern manufacturing methods, highlighting the role of integrated data in driving continuous improvement. For Scytec, the partnership offers an opportunity to scale its technology to a global audience while contributing to a comprehensive analytics platform.

“Minitab and Scytec share a common goal of empowering manufacturers with reliable data they can act on,” said Josh Davids, CEO of Scytec.

Building the factory of the future

For manufacturers facing tighter margins, longer lead times and increasing competitive pressure, the ability to extract more value from existing assets is becoming a differentiator. The traditional model of adding capacity through capital investment is giving way to a more nuanced approach focused on optimisation, visibility and data-driven decision-making.

Minitab’s acquisition of Scytec reflects this shift. By bringing together real-time data collection and advanced analytics in a single ecosystem, the company is positioning itself as a partner for end-to-end operational improvement – from the factory floor to the quality lab.

The message for manufacturers is clear: the path to higher throughput and better performance does not necessarily lie in buying more machines, but in understanding and improving how current ones are used. With tools that capture the “truth” of what is happening on the shop floor and translate it into actionable insight, the opportunity is no longer just to measure performance, but to transform it.

As the industry moves towards increasingly connected and intelligent operations, the integration of platforms like DataXchange into broader analytics environments may prove to be a step in building the factory of the future.