Engineers at RMIT University have created a remote-controlled minibot that collects oil from water surfaces, inspired by sea urchins’ filtering mechanisms.

The device, called the “Electronic Dolphin,” offers a safer and more precise method to respond to spills in delicate environments. Oil spills remain a significant threat worldwide, damaging marine ecosystems, harming wildlife, and costing billions in clean-up efforts. The dolphin-shaped minibot, roughly the size of a sneaker, integrates a specially coated filter that repels water while absorbing oil. This allows the robot to skim slicks with high efficiency without becoming waterlogged.

“Oil spills can take a huge environmental and economic toll. We wanted to create a system that can be deployed quickly, steered accurately, and used in areas too risky for people to access,” said lead researcher Dr Ataur Rahman from RMIT’s School of Engineering. “Our long-term vision is for robots that vacuum oil, return to base to empty tanks, recharge, then redeploy automatically until the job is done.”

The prototype runs for about 15 minutes per battery cycle, but future versions will scale up with larger pumps and oil storage. The filter’s surface contains microscopic spikes, similar to sea urchin spines, that trap air pockets so water rolls off while oil sticks. This eco-friendly material can be reused, making it suitable for real-world clean-ups.

PhD researcher Surya Kanta Ghadei, who led the materials development, said the project was motivated by personal experience. “Growing up in India, I saw the impact oil spills have on marine life, especially turtles. That inspired me to create something that helps responders act faster and protect wildlife.”