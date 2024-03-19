Mine-Spec Rental from CAPS Australia

Image: CAPS Australia

When it comes to providing rental options for the mining industry, CAPS Australia has flexibility and applicability front of mind.

In a world where mining supply chains are incurring more disruptions than ever before and sourcing locally has never been more important, hire options have become increasingly popular – and necessary.

CAPS National Rental Manager, Rhys McIntyre, believes this surge in demand can also be attributed to distinct financial preferences within the mining sector.

“A lot of the mining companies rely on operational expense instead of capital expenditure,” he told Australian Mining. “So, its quicker and easier to get the required machines on site through rental. Whether sites need a short-term, medium-term, or long-term option, they can come to us and we can provide a full solution.”

Indeed, everything from portable diesel and electric air compressors to power generators, nitrogen generators, fuel tanks, air receivers, dryers and more can be rented from CAPS. With a large fleet of hundreds of units, CAPS rental equipment provides ready solutions to satisfy a wide range of applications, ranging from industrial to offshore, ensuring top quality equipment and a high standard of customer service.

It’s one thing however, to simply hire a machine. It is another to ensure that machine is applicable to a mining environment. This makes standardisation particularly important. Through their in-house engineering team, CAPS has custom modified the entire rental range to ensure mine-site compliance.

“Over the last three years, we’ve been focused on standardising our equipment,” McIntyre said. “All of our equipment is mine-spec as standard and will withstand the hot and harsh conditions. This helps ensure safety, interoperability, and compatibility of the equipment we supply to sites.”

Once equipment has been commissioned, CAPS commits to keeping operations up and running. With a nationwide network of service centres and technicians, CAPS is available 24/7 for maintenance and emergency breakdowns. With more than 43 years in the books, CAPS’s reputation alone solidifies the company as a trusted partner to the Australian Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) industry.

You can’t build a reputation for dependability without a focus on product excellence, premium service, and innovative solutions. CAPS has these in spades.

Learn more at www.caps.com.au