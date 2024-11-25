Milestone in the build of Australian Landing Craft Heavy fleet

Landing Ship Transport 100 (LST100) concept. Image: Damen Shipyards Group / Department of Defence

The Federal Government has selected a design by Damen Shipyards Group as the preferred option for the Australian Defence Force’s Landing Craft Heavy under a program that will bolster national defence by establishing a new littoral fleet.

This announcement is a major step in the establishment of a littoral fleet which is expected to create 1,100 direct jobs and more than 2,000 indirect jobs under the Federal Government’s plan for continuous naval shipbuilding in Western Australia.

The Government has prioritised the acquisition of new littoral manoeuvre capabilities and infrastructure to meet the aims of the National Defence Strategy.

Today’s announcement is the next stage in the transformation of the Australian Army to one focused on littoral manoeuvre and long-range strike.

“Importantly, these vessels will be built in Australia, from Australian steel. This not only underscores the Albanese Government’s commitment to keep Australians safe but also to a safer future made in Australia,” said minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery, the Hon Pat Conroy MP.

“This project is an important part of our plans for continuous naval shipbuilding in both South Australia and Western Australia, which is creating thousands of well-paid and high-skilled jobs.”

The Damen Shipyards Group’s Landing Ship Transport 100 (LST100) will provide a capability which is essential to the restructure and re-posture of the Army.

The vessels, along with Landing Craft Medium and amphibious vehicles, will support a strategy of denial which includes deploying and sustaining land forces with long-range land and maritime strike capabilities in littoral environments.

Eight Landing Craft Heavy vessels, based on the LST100, will be built by Australian shipbuilder Austal at the Henderson Shipyard in Western Australia, subject to acceptable commercial negotiations and demonstrated performance.

The LST100 vessel design has a 3,900-tonne displacement, is 100 metres long and 16 metres wide. It will be capable of operating with other vessels to undertake a range of tasks including troop insertion and extraction, logistics movements and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The vessel will be capable of carrying more than 500 tonnes of military vehicles and equipment – it is intended to carry six Abrams Tanks,11 Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicles or 26 HIMARS – and will be fitted with self-defence weapons systems and Australian military communications.

Construction of the first Landing Craft Heavy is expected to start in 2026.

Funding for new littoral manoeuvre vessels is part of the Integrated Investment Program (2024-34) which is helping to grow the Australian industrial base, supply chains and create highly skilled, well-paid jobs.