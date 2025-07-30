Micro-X inks US healthcare supply deal

Image: Micro X

Australian imaging technology company Micro-X has signed a landmark supply agreement with one of the largest healthcare providers in the United States for its Rover Plus mobile radiology system.

Announced on 30 July, the agreement allows Micro-X’s Rover Plus to be purchased across more than 700 hospitals, surgical centres and outpatient facilities operated by the unnamed US healthcare group. The deal follows a successful in-hospital evaluation and competitive tender in 2024.

“This is Micro-X’s first supply agreement with a major US healthcare provider and opens the doors for member hospitals to buy the Rover without the need to run an evaluation or tender for new equipment,” said Micro-X CEO Kingsley Hall.

Micro-X, which is listed on the ASX, said the agreement is a major commercial breakthrough. The Customer – whose identity remains confidential – treats over 8.5 million patients annually and is considered one of the most established networks in the country.

Chief sales officer Scott Bryant said: “This outcome highlights the truly differentiating factors of the Rover Plus as a highly versatile and reliable unit… We look forward to our first orders.”

The agreement runs for an initial three-year term and includes tiered pricing, supply lead times and warranty terms. Micro-X currently holds $4 million in Rover Plus inventory and is preparing its supply chain to meet expected demand.

Disclosure conditions imposed by the Customer mean Micro-X cannot publicise the buyer’s identity, nor suggest any endorsement.

Micro-X confirmed that the Customer’s identity is not deemed to have a material effect on the company’s share price and that all required disclosures have been made.

The company is also in negotiations for a second major Rover Plus sales opportunity in the US with a healthcare procurement group.