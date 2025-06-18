Micro-X hits $2.3 million in development milestones

Image: Gorodenkoff/stock.adobe.com

Australian hi-tech innovator Micro-X Ltd has announced the successful delivery of key development milestones across multiple international projects, securing $2.3 million in milestone payments on schedule and within budget.

The Adelaide-based company, which specialises in cold cathode x-ray technology, confirmed progress under its contracts with Billion Prima Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), the US Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), and the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Micro-X Inc. achieved Milestone 3 under its Development Agreement with ARPA-H for a Full Body CT scanner, triggering a payment of AU$1.4 million (US$0.9 million). It also met Milestone 2 under its Strategic Partnership Agreement with Billion Prima for a next-generation baggage and parcel scanner, securing AU$0.9 million (US$0.6 million).

Micro-X CEO Kingsley Hall said: “We are pleased to continue to deliver strong progress on these key development contracts with ARPA-H, DHS, and Billion Prima respectively, which is a testament to our focus and timely delivery on key projects.”

The company also announced that it had delivered and installed the first self-screening checkpoint module at a DHS test facility, where it passed acceptance testing.

The partnership with Billion Prima, announced in February 2025, includes AU$3.2 million to commercialise a scanning unit based on Micro-X’s NEX Technology. Billion Prima holds exclusive manufacturing and sales rights in Southeast Asia for 20 years.

Meanwhile, the ARPA-H Full Body CT scanner project, signed in December 2024 and valued up to AU$25 million, continues to progress as planned. Micro-X Inc. is currently in the final stages of development for its Head CT system, with human trials expected soon.