Micro-X awarded contract to develop portable full body CT

Image: Aliaksandr Marko/stock.adobe.com

Micro-X Inc has signed a development contract for $12.5 million and up to $25 million with ARPA-H to develop a novel lightweight and ruggedised CT scanner.

Micro-X’s new Portable Full Body CT will leverage the Company’s core technology advancements made through both the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Baggage CT and Australian Medical Research Futures Fund (MRFF) Head CT programs.

This builds on these developments to enable a Full Body CT equivalent to conventional diagnostic CT scanners.

“We are incredibly excited by this award and the opportunity to develop a Portable Full Body CT using our proprietary NEX technology,” said Micro-X chief executive officer Kingsley Hall.

Micro-X continues to challenge the constraints of legacy X-ray and deliver solutions that meet the needs of customers, users and patients, and this development builds seamlessly upon the work undertaken in both Head CT and baggage CT projects.

The first phase over two years is fully committed with payments to Micro-X, Inc. of US$8.2M (A$12.5M) over that two-year period.

ARPA-H has the option, at the end of the first phase, to extend the contract to subsequent phases, based on their assessment of Micro-X’s ability to meet, or to have met, various technical objectives.