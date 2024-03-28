Image: Metakosmos

Australian space technology innovator Metakosmos has announced a strategic collaboration with Saudi Arabian company Al-Sanai, signalling a landmark step in its global growth.

Metakosmos predicts the collaboration will help tap into new customer segments and establish a strong foothold in key international markets for space and emerging technologies.

Metakosmos chief executive officer Kiriti Rambhatla expressed her excitement about the recent partnership.

“As a part of the Metakosmos global customer expansion plan, after the USA & India, we are excited to embark on this journey with Al-Sanai, as we expand our presence into Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East space market,” she said.

Metakosmos is a company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of human space flight and spacesuit technologies.

Metakosmos’ new partner Al-Sanai brings decades-long experience in automation and platform-independent engineering services to their mission.

Al-Sanai caters to a diverse range of platforms, ensuring seamless integration and optimised performance for global engineering projects.

By leveraging Al-Sanai’s decades of local Saudi Arabian knowledge and resources, Metakosmos is well-positioned to navigate regulatory landscapes, cultural nuances, and market dynamics effectively.

Al-Sanai chief executive officer Abdul Aziz Alothman said, the goals on each side of the partnership align perfectly and are certain for a lasting impact.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering cutting-edge real-time technologies to customers worldwide. Together, we are poised to explore new opportunities, drive innovation, and create lasting impact,” he said.

Through this partnership Metakosmos and Al-Sanai are poised to deliver extreme environment solutions and experiences to customers worldwide, changing the landscape of global real-time operations forever.

Axe superlative PR phrases, like describing a company as “forward thinking” (even if they are).