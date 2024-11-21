Merger to create a united voice for the Aluminium Industry

Image: Aleksei/stock.adobe.com

In a milestone move for the Australian aluminium industry, the Australian Aluminium Council will integrate the Australian Aluminium Extrusion Association (AAEA) into its membership and organisational structure.

This integration marks a strategic consolidation, providing a unified, independent advocacy voice for the entire aluminium sector in Australia.

“The Council represents the industry from mine to market – and now with an even stronger focus on the downstream aluminium manufacturing sector in Australia,” said The Australian Aluminium Council’s CEO, Marghanita Johnson.

“With a cohesive representation, the Council will continue its direct engagement with the Australian Government and platforms like the International Trade Remedies Forum to advocate in the face of uneven global competition.”

The integration will also advance the Council’s core mission of promoting a deeper understanding of the Australian aluminium industry, domestically and internationally.

By uniting these organisations, the Council aims to further encourage the growth and sustainability of the sector in Australia.

Aluminium is one of the most widely used commodities in the global transition to a clean energy future.

As a major producer of bauxite, alumina, and aluminium, Australia is ideally placed to help meet demand for this critical “Green Metal”.

However, the Government must ensure that Australia’s downstream manufacturers can compete through free and fair trade.

With the right policy settings, Australia’s manufacturing industries can attract more trade and investment, supporting the growth of the Australian aluminium sector to meet increasing global demand.

“We look forward to marking the strategic integration with the industry at the next Australian Aluminium Extrusion Conference in July 2025. This will provide an opportunity to foster further collaboration and innovation within the industry,” said Johnson.