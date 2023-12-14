Melding skills with strategy: Weld Australia’s blueprint for a working future

Image supplied: Weld Australia

In late September, the Federal Government released its employment white paper, Working Future – a roadmap to ensure more Australians can make the most of the big shifts underway in the economy and our society over the coming decades.

According to the Government, Working Future presents a vision for a dynamic and inclusive labour market in which everyone has the opportunity for secure, fairly paid work and people, businesses and communities can be beneficiaries of change and thrive.

The Government’s vision is underpinned by five ambitious objectives: delivering sustained and inclusive full employment; promoting job security and strong, sustainable wage growth; reigniting productivity growth; filling skills needs and building our future workforce; and overcoming barriers to employment and broadening opportunity.

Fostering an inclusive, flexible and productive labour market is critical to achieving the Government’s priorities, including the net zero transformation, the implementation of the Defence Strategic Review 2023, the AUKUS agreement, and supporting workers with expanded use of digital and advanced technologies.

Welding is a key component of the industrial processes required to support the achievement of the Government’s priorities outlined in Working Future. As such, Weld Australia estimates that an additional 70,000 welders will be required over the next decade.

Weld Australia and its members already operate a range of programs designed to increase the capacity, quality and skill of the Australian welding sector to not only meet these challenges, but support Australian industry to thrive. However, there are several opportunities to partner with governments at all levels to grow Australia’s local welding industry to meet the objectives outlined in Working Future.

Objective 1: Delivering sustained and inclusive full employment

Sustained full employment is about minimising volatility in economic cycles and keeping employment as close as possible to the current maximum level consistent with low and stable inflation. Inclusive full employment is about broadening opportunities, lowering barriers to work, and reducing under employment.

Establishing a First Nations Welder Training Academy

Weld Australia is partnering with a major essential services provider to establish a First Nations Welder Training Academy in Port Headland, Western Australia. The first of its kind, the Academy will provide a culturally-safe program facilitated by First Nations instructors. It will deliver international-standard welder training to up to 100 First Nations people in the first two years. This initiative will provide a pathway for First Nations people into inclusive employment. Weld Australia is seeking government funding for Academy, and looking to work with government employment services providers to establish a long-term pipeline of candidates.

Objective 2: Promoting job security and strong, sustainable wage growth

Real wage growth is a key element of increasing living standards but not all workers are fairly paid. The gender pay gap remains an ongoing challenge, and some groups are more susceptible to exploitation.

Increasing the Workforce Participation of Women Welders

Encouraging the participation of women in male-dominated industries is critical to ending employment disparity and the gender pay gap. Weld Australia facilitates the Women in Welding discussion group, and undertakes other activities to promote greater female participation.

In conjunction with Corrections Victoria, Weld Australia is also in the process of establishing an Advanced Welder Training Centre at the Tarrengower Prison in Victoria, to provide a pathway to employment for women prisoners reintegrating into the community.

However, Weld Australia and its members cannot tackle this problem alone. Support is needed from governments of all levels to: set measurable targets to improve the gender balance across the welding industry; implement marketing and engagement campaigns that attract women into welding; and create streamlined training and employment pathways.

Objective 3: Reigniting productivity growth

Productivity growth is the key driver of real wage growth and rising living standards over the long term, but it has been slowing around the world. In the decade to 2020, productivity growth in Australia was the slowest in 60 years. Raising productivity is becoming increasingly important.

Increasing welder productivity through cobots

Currently, Australia’s 70,000 welders spend approximately two hours on-arc time per shift, which is below international benchmarks (four hours per shift in the US and Japan). The remainder of their time is spent completing manual labour, such as materials handling. By reducing the manual labour load, there is an opportunity to increase welder productivity and improve the capacity of the domestic welding industry to achieve the government’s priorities.

Weld Australia is currently partnering with TAFEs to train welding apprentices to program cobots, which can reduce the manual labour burden on welders. This program, at scale, has the capacity to double the on-arc time of Australian welders. To broaden this program, two things are needed: the introduction of a dedicated cobot programming module as part of the Certificate III and IV in Metal Fabrication; and additional government funding to supply TAFEs nationally with cobots and qualified instructors.

Increasing Welder productivity through Trades Assistants

The manual labour burden on welders could be also be reduced by employing trades assistants to complete materials handling and griding work. Weld Australia will execute a research project in 2024 with a view to benchmarking current productivity levels and developing a business case to bring welder productivity in Australia in line with international best practice.

A ratio of 2:1 Certificate II-qualified trades assistants represents industry best practice, and requires funding support from the Australian Government in order to achieve its policy objectives, including the net zero transmission.

Objective 4: Filling skills needs and building our future workforce

Some rapidly growing industries are facing acute skills shortages and will require tailored workforce solutions. This requires investments in domestic skills and training, complemented by targeted migration pathways.

Expanding advanced welder training centres into schools

Weld Australia has 180 advanced welder training simulators across 90 schools in New South Wales, and is working with industry partners to create a pathway to employment for school leavers into the clean energy industry. The Australian welding industry needs a government-supported national plan and marketing campaign to promote skills training in schools, linked with clear pathways to employment and future career opportunities.

Supporting older welders to transition into teaching

Weld Australia is partnering with TAFE to design and implement a bridging course for older welders to fast-track skilled professionals into teaching. This will help improve workforce participation and address demand in the TAFE sector. Weld Australia urges governments to support this program.

Objective 5: Overcoming barriers to employment and broadening opportunity

Disadvantage reduces the employment prospects of many people and can lead to intergenerational cycles of joblessness. Compounding local factors, complex personal circumstances and discrimination can make engagement in work challenging for families and communities, including to break out of cycles of disadvantage. Many people face multiple, interconnected barriers to employment.

Expansion of advanced welder training centres in prisons

Weld Australia currently supports five Advanced Welder Training Centres in Victorian prisons, including both men’s and women’s facilities. Weld Australia would welcome additional opportunities to partner with the federal, state and territory governments to establish Centres across correctional jurisdictions.

Welding is a key component of the industrial processes required to support the achievement of the priorities outlined in the Working Future white paper. The initiatives outlined above represent a promising start to addressing the critical skills gap and securing the additional 70,000 welders required to deliver on the Australian Government’s commitments.

There is a real opportunity for the Australian Government to lead the way forward in partnership with Weld Australia and its members, for the benefit of Australian industry, communities and the economy.