Melbourne tram stops have potential to go circular

Image: Monash University

Melbourne tram stops may soon be built from recycled plastic, thanks to an innovative new partnership aiming to enhance sustainability and accessibility across the world’s largest tram network.

Led by Monash University’s Institute of Railway Technology (Monash IRT) and Yarra Trams, and backed by Sustainability Victoria, the project aims to replace traditional tram stop platforms with modular components made from kerbside and industrial plastic waste.

Working with industry partners PACT Group, GT Recycling, DKSH Australia and Integrated Recycling, the team is developing a circular economy framework that traces materials from collection to reuse.

Professor Ravi Ravitharan, director of Monash IRT, said the project is delivering both environmental and community benefits.

“Unlike traditional tram stop platforms, this new modular design offers a cost-effective, sustainable and accessible solution,” he said.

“The design of this product offers a more sustainable solution to build new platform stops and encourages local communities to improve segregation of materials for recycling and reduce waste destined for landfill.”

Funded through the Circular Economy Research & Development Fund under Victoria’s Recycling Victoria: a new economy policy, the project showcases how public infrastructure can support climate and waste reduction goals.

Matt Genever, CEO of Sustainability Victoria, said the collaboration highlights how cross-sector efforts can drive meaningful outcomes.

“By developing next-generation tram stop platforms from recycled materials, we’re rethinking how we use resources – transforming waste into smart, sustainable infrastructure,” he said.

Vincent Destot, chief executive officer at Yarra Trams, said the tram network’s environmental impact could be significantly reduced.

“This sustainable solution has been developed alongside industry and Monash University, with the potential to significantly reduce our environmental impact, and improve sustainability on the world’s largest tram network,” said Destot.

Monash University’s deputy vice-chancellor (research and enterprise) Professor Robyn Ward AM said the project reflects the university’s commitment to real-world industry collaboration.

“We’re proud to support this important partnership between Monash’s Institute of Railway Technology, Yarra Trams, Sustainability Victoria, and our industry collaborators. It’s a strong example of how research, when connected with industry, can drive innovation and generate meaningful outcomes for society,” Professor Ward said.

Researchers from Monash IRT, the Faculty of Engineering, and Monash Art, Design and Architecture (MADA) are jointly contributing to the design and testing of the modular platforms.

Monash IRT, a leading global rail research hub since 2000, has delivered more than 700 translational projects and worked with over 170 railway organisations worldwide.