Australia has taken a major step forward in onshore vaccine production with the opening of CSL Seqirus’ cutting-edge cell-based influenza vaccine and antivenom manufacturing facility in Melbourne.

The facility was inaugurated today by The Hon Mark Butler MP, minister for health, disability and ageing.

The Australian-owned and operated site is the only cell-based influenza vaccine manufacturing facility in the Southern Hemisphere, placing Australia among just three countries globally with full end-to-end capability to produce advanced cell-based vaccines. It also produces all eleven of Australia’s antivenoms and the human Q-Fever vaccine, replacing the existing Parkville egg-based facility after 80 years of operation.

CSL invested over $1 billion to establish the digitally-enabled, environmentally sustainable facility, which has the capacity to manufacture enough seasonal flu vaccines to meet domestic demand and supply overseas markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas. The facility supports a $300 million annual supply chain in the Australian economy.

“Thanks to this world-class facility, the future of flu vaccine and antivenom manufacturing is Australian made. World-leading flu vaccines that are in high demand will be manufactured on our shores, to protect Australians and the globe,” minister Butler said. “Through our partnerships with companies like CSL, the Albanese Government is ensuring the health of Australians is protected – whether that’s seasonal flu, a bite or sting from a venomous creature or pandemic threats like avian influenza.”

The Victorian Government also contributed to the project, securing the facility for the state. “Victoria leads the nation in vaccine innovation and medical research, with the largest sector in Australia supporting more than 30,000 jobs,” said Victorian minister for economic growth and jobs, Danny Pearson. “This major investment cements Victoria as a global leader in cell-based influenza vaccines and strengthens our state’s research, commercialisation and advanced manufacturing capabilities.”

CSL chief executive officer Paul McKenzie described the facility as “an investment in the health and economy of Australia and the world. It will expand global capacity and access to our next-generation flu vaccines that will help reduce the significant burden of influenza worldwide.”

CSL Seqirus managing director Dave Ross said the company’s century-long partnership with the Australian and Victorian governments had been central to its achievements. “From developing Spanish Flu pandemic vaccines, researching and developing Australian antivenoms, rapidly delivering a swine flu vaccine in 2009 and transforming a 70-year-old manufacturing process, this facility will build a platform for our next wave of innovation in vaccines and unique health challenges, setting a new standard of care.”

The facility employs hundreds of experts across manufacturing, engineering, quality control, regulatory affairs, product release and supply chain, maintaining year-round pandemic readiness. In a flu pandemic, the site could rapidly produce over 150 million vaccines to protect Australia and other nations.