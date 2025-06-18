MegaTrans returns in 2026 – Exhibitor opportunities now open

Image: Prime Creative Media

Australia’s largest and most influential supply chain and logistics trade show, MegaTrans, is officially returning in 2026, bringing together the entire industry under one roof for another groundbreaking edition.

Scheduled to take place 16-17 September 2026 at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, MegaTrans 2026 will once again shine a spotlight on The Sustainable Supply Chain of the Future, attracting key players across freight, logistics, warehouse operations, transport technology, infrastructure, and more.

Building on the success of previous editions, MegaTrans 2026 will continue to serve as a comprehensive platform for:

Exhibition – Showcasing innovative products, services, and technologies.

Conference – Featuring thought leaders and policy makers exploring the future of supply chain sustainability and resilience.

Careers Hub – Connecting emerging talent with leading employers across the sector.

With thousands of decision –makers, buyers, and industry professionals expected to attend, exhibiting at MegaTrans 2026 offers unparalleled exposure, business development opportunities, and brand positioning.

Exhibition space is now available, with early registrants receiving access to premium floor positions and exclusive promotional benefits. Businesses looking to reach a highly targeted audience, forge new partnerships, and demonstrate leadership in the supply chain sector are encouraged to secure their spot early.

“MegaTrans is more than just an expo – it’s where the industry comes to connect, collaborate, and shape what’s next,” Siobhan Rocks, General Manager of Prime Creative Media Events said.

“We’re excited to welcome back exhibitors and partners for what promises to be our biggest and most impactful event yet.”

To enquire about exhibiting or speaking opportunities, visit here.