MegaTrans 2026 continues to attract industry backing, with peak bodies and major operators joining its expanding partner line-up and Operator Hub.

MegaTrans 2026 is continuing to gather industry support, with an increasing number of peak bodies, safety organisations and major freight operators signing on ahead of the Melbourne event this September.

The International Cargo Handling Coordination Association (ICHCA) Australia has been confirmed as an official Industry Partner, adding to a growing list that includes the Victorian Transport Association, the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, CLOCS-A and ASCLA. Collectively, the partners represent the diverse freight, transport and logistics sectors MegaTrans aims to connect, spanning road, rail, ports, intermodal and warehousing.

ICHCA Australia brings a specialised focus on cargo handling, safety and operational performance across ports, terminals and transport interfaces, where regulatory, technological and risk considerations are increasingly intersecting.

“Over the past five years, technology has transformed cargo handling, with innovations in automation, real time tracking and analytics,” said ICHCA Australia chair, Scott McKay. “At the same time, the profile of freight is changing as we decarbonise with electric vehicles, lithium ion batteries and the growth in more dangerous and hazardous cargo, including critical minerals.

“The increased awareness of the risks of explosions and fires on vessels and in terminals, combined with more stringent safety regulations, means greater collaboration between stakeholders is essential.

“MegaTrans provides a forum where these innovations, risks and regulations can be discussed as the industry works through their impact on trade.”

In parallel with the expanding partner group, MegaTrans is also strengthening its Operator Hub, which is designed to embed real-world operational insight into the exhibition and conference program. Operators confirmed for the hub include UPS, Amazon, DP World, Maersk, Wettenhalls, Cold Xpress, SGS Logistics, Hi-Trans Express and Centurion, representing parcel delivery, linehaul, refrigerated logistics, contract logistics and freight forwarding.

Prime Creative Media, organisers of MegaTrans, said the mix of industry bodies, safety organisations and operators is helping to shape a more comprehensive industry event.

“Each of these organisations brings a different lens to how freight moves and how risk, safety and performance are managed across the network,” says Siobhan Rocks, general manager of events at Prime Creative Media.

“ICHCA Australia’s expertise in cargo handling safety and operational standards adds another important layer to the conversation, particularly as cargo profiles, vessel types and regulatory expectations continue to evolve.”

MegaTrans brings together suppliers, technology providers, fleet operators, infrastructure owners, logistics providers and government stakeholders to examine the systems, services and investments influencing the future of freight and logistics in Australia and the region.

The 2026 event will feature a large-scale exhibition alongside a conference program focused on innovation, safety and sustainability across transport, logistics and supply chain operations.

MegaTrans will take place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from 16 to 17 September 2026.

For more information or to get involved, visit: https://megatrans.com.au/get-involved/