MegaTrans 2026: Premier supply chain expo returns

MegaTrans, Australia’s biggest logistics and supply chain event, will return in 2026 – bringing the industry together under one roof for a landmark showcase of innovation, collaboration and opportunity.



Returning to the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre from 16–17 September 2026, MegaTrans 2026 will place a renewed spotlight on The Sustainable Supply Chain of the Future, bringing together major players across freight, logistics, transport tech, warehousing, infrastructure, and beyond.

After the success of past events, the 2026 edition is shaping up to be even bigger, serving as a multi-faceted platform that includes:

Exhibition: A space to discover cutting-edge technologies, services, and products shaping the supply chain landscape.

Conference: Featuring leading thinkers, innovators, and policymakers unpacking what’s next for sustainable and resilient supply networks.

Careers Hub: Bridging the gap between emerging professionals and top employers across the logistics sector.

With thousands of industry leaders, decision-makers, and buyers expected to attend, exhibiting at MegaTrans 2026presents a prime opportunity for brand exposure, lead generation, and strategic networking.

Exhibition bookings are now open. Early applicants will gain access to premium floor placements and exclusive promotional opportunities—making it the ideal time for businesses to get involved.

“MegaTrans is more than just an expo – it’s where the industry comes to connect, collaborate, and shape what’s next,” said Siobhan Rocks, General Manager, Prime Creative Media Events.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back our exhibitors, sponsors, and partners for what’s set to be our most ambitious and impactful edition yet.”

To learn more about exhibiting or speaking at MegaTrans 2026, visit the official website.

