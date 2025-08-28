MegaTrans 2026 confirmed – exhibitor bookings now open

Attendees gather during MegaTrans, exploring safety and efficiency solutions for logistics and warehouse operations. Images: Prime Creative Media

Australia’s largest trade event for logistics and supply chain professionals – MegaTrans 2026 – is set to return in 2026, bringing industry leaders together to explore the future of sustainable transport and freight.

Australia’s leading logistics and supply chain exhibition, MegaTrans, is locked in for a return to Melbourne in 2026, continuing its legacy as a key national event for sector-wide collaboration and innovation.

Taking place from 16–17 September 2026 at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, MegaTrans 2026 is expected to welcome thousands of supply chain professionals, decision-makers, and innovators from across Australia and overseas.

Returning with its established theme – The Sustainable Supply Chain of the Future – the event will spotlight advanced solutions in freight and logistics, warehousing, transport technology, infrastructure, material handling, and digital supply chains.

Building on past success, MegaTrans 2026 will again serve as a platform to foster industry-wide connection and knowledge exchange. Attendees can expect:

• Exhibition – A bustling trade show floor highlighting next-generation equipment, software, and technologies aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability.

• Conference – A thought leadership program featuring speakers from government, industry, research, and business discussing core topics such as decarbonisation, infrastructure investment, freight resilience, skills development, and tech innovation.

• Careers Hub – A dedicated area linking emerging talent with employers across the freight, logistics, and warehousing sectors to support workforce renewal.

Prime Creative Media’s general manager of Events Siobhan Rocks said the show comes at a critical time as the logistics sector adapts to shifting expectations around sustainability and digital capability.

“MegaTrans is more than an exhibition – it’s a place for the industry to unite, share ideas, and prepare for what’s ahead,” she said. “We look forward to hosting a dynamic event filled with opportunities for collaboration, learning, and growth.”

Exhibitor opportunities available now

Exhibitor bookings are now open, with early sign-ups gaining access to prime floor placements and marketing support in the lead-up to the event. Exhibitors will connect directly with a qualified audience of buyers and stakeholders actively seeking logistics and supply chain solutions.

Past MegaTrans events have seen strong engagement across road, rail, ports, warehousing, infrastructure, and e-commerce. The 2026 edition aims to build on this, with added emphasis on themes such as green freight corridors, automation in last-mile delivery, and circular economy innovations.

Organisers encourage early engagement to secure optimal positioning and promotional benefits.

To find out more about exhibiting, speaking, or attending MegaTrans 2026, visit: megatrans.com.au