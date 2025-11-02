The MegaTrans 2026 Conference schedule has officially landed and it’s shaping up to be our biggest and boldest yet.

Taking place 16–17 September 2026 at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, this year’s conference dives deep into the ideas, innovations and disruptions transforming freight, logistics and the wider supply chain.

From decarbonisation and alternative fuels to AI, automation, and digital transformation, MegaTrans 2026 will bring together the thinkers and doers who are driving the industry toward a smarter, cleaner, and more connected future.

Key discussion themes will explore how the sector can:

Transition fleets and networks to cleaner energy sources.

Harness automation, robotics and AI to boost efficiency and resilience.

Build future-proof supply chains that adapt to market shifts and disruptions.

Strengthen cybersecurity and data trust in connected operations.

Plan and design next-generation distribution centres and logistics infrastructure.

Secure contracts, attract talent, and grow capabilities for long-term success.

Each session is designed to deliver fresh insights and real-world strategies from leaders at the forefront of transport, logistics, manufacturing, and retail. Expect high-energy keynotes, packed-out panels, and the kind of conversations that spark collaboration and business opportunities long after the event wraps.

Don’t just attend the conversation, own it.

View the full conference schedule now: megatrans.com.au/main-stage-schedule