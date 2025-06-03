Meet the 2025 finalists

We are thrilled to unveil the outstanding finalists for the 2025 Women in Industry Awards.
These inspiring women have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact across their fields. From engineering and manufacturing to mining, logistics, and beyond, this year’s finalists represent the very best of what’s possible when talent, tenacity, and passion meet.
Join us in celebrating the women who are shaping the future of industry.
The 2025 finalists:
Excellence in Engineering
- Stacey Daniel, Board Presence
- Dr Nisa Salim, Smart Materials Lab
- Ruirui Qiao, The University of Queensland
- Cassandra Hodges, Inland Rail
- Yvette Griggs, Alstom
Excellence in Manufacturing
- Kate Baker, Visy
- Pamela Jabbour, Total Image Group
- Zhixin Liu, JA solar Technology
- Melanie Flintoft, Silver Fleece
- Naomi Elliott, Concept Labs
Excellence in Energy
- Rachel Cain, Consolidated Power Projects
- Laura Caspari, ENGIE ANZ
- Suzanne Shipp, APA Group
- Erin van Maanen, Hydro Tasmania
- Zoe Devos, Ampol
Excellence in Construction:
- Kate Blizzard, TasWater
- Jo Farrell, Kane Construction
- Sharon Pearce, The Crane Industry Council of Australia
- Charlotte Maker, Central Coast Council
- Isolde Piet, Suburban Connect
Excellence in Transport
- Kirryn Crossman, SMEC
- Sally-Ann Eather, Transport Women Australia Limited
- Sue Tomic, Chain Consulting Services
- Kelly Crossley, Transitrainer WA
- Alex Payne-Billard, Atkins Realis
Excellence in Mining
- Amanda Mitchell, Outliers Mining Solutions
- Brooke Adamson, Newmont
- Becky May Felstead, Strong Minds, Strong Mines
- Leanne Brock, AMETS
- Lisa Gibbons, Southern Cross Gold Consolidated
Mentor of the Year
- Tracy Adams, Fulton Hogan
- Tash Fee, Clough
- Gretchen Gagel, Women Thriving in Construction: A Global Institute
- Louise Azzopardi, TRANSPORT WOMEN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
- Lindsey Brown, GHD
Rising Star Award
- Natalie Chandra, Epic Environmental
- Aiyana Roberts, Alstom
- Jennifer Clements, Consultex
- Teigan Baker, Busways
- Olivia Salamone, Knox City Council
Business Development Success Award
- Tammy O’Connor, KingKira Group
- Abby Crawford, Australian Power Equipment
- Rebecca Manley, Stanwell Asset Maintenance Company
- Jodie Dean, The Landscape Association
- Georgia O’Connor, Marvel Engineers
Safety Advocacy Award
- Joanne Edwards, Busways
- Samantha Novak, NW People Group
- Pip O’Donnell, Essential Energy
- Mandeep Singh, Ego Pharmaceuticals
- Yameena Cossins, Optiscan
Industry Advocacy Award
- Eileen Breen, NTEX
- Karlie Zec, Tiny Tins
- Cherie Ellis, Fulton Hogan
- Lauren Goodheart, Cleanaway Waste Management
- Stefanie Nutt, M7-M12 Integration project
Please join us on June 19 at The Carousel, Melbourne to find out who will be crowned Woman of the Year at the Awards Gala.
Buy tickets here.
Thank you to our sponsors, judges, and everyone who continues to support the recognition of women driving progress in Australian industry.