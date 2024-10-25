Medtech companies selected to join new AI accelerator

Image: t4nkyong/stock.adobe.com

As part of a new accelerator starting this month, three innovative Australian SMEs will use data and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance their medical products to become internationally competitive.

Cortical Dynamics, Microbio, and Resonait Medical Technologies have been selected for the Biomedical AI Sprints Accelerator (BASA) run by leading innovation centres, the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Hub and MTPConnect.

These companies will harness their data and AI to revolutionise their products, which range from perioperative management of anaesthetic agents to diagnosing sepsis using an advanced PCR-based platform and accelerating the path to recovery from depression.

Cortical Dynamics is a neurotechnology medical device company that has added AI to intellectual property originally developed at Swinburne University. Cortical’s core product is the Brain Anaesthesia Response (BARM™) System.

Microbio is a molecular pathogen diagnostic company based in Brisbane. It is commercialising InfectID-BSI, a revolutionary qPCR test to improve sepsis management by identifying 26 pathogens that cause >94% of sepsis cases directly from blood. Currently, it can take between 11 hours and multiple days to identify the pathogens that cause sepsis, meaning clinicians must rely on broad-spectrum or empiric antimicrobials.

Resonait is a neurotechnology company on a mission to accelerate the path to recovery from depression.

ARM Hub CEO and Founder Professor Cori Stewart and MTPConnect CEO Stuart Dignam jointly congratulated the companies on their successful selection.

Professor Stewart said BASA will help unlock valuable intelligence within their businesses.

“AI and automation are estimated to increase Australia’s productivity by 50% to 150%,” said Dignam.

“We are already seeing life-changing evidence of the value of AI in biomedicine with accelerated drug discovery, precision medicine, and enhanced diagnostics.”

MTPConnect CEO Stuart Dignam said this groundbreaking program is addressing an urgent need for specialised data and AI services within the Australian biomedical sector.

“We are delighted to be working with the team at the ARM Hub to make this AI accelerator a reality to support innovations in medical product discovery and to advance human health,” Mr Dignam said.

“Providing support to these promising innovative companies means we are building sovereign AI capabilities in our medical science sector and that is a smart approach if we want to be globally competitive.”

ARM Hub is Australia’s leading AI, robotics, and design-for-manufacture industry hub. MTPConnect is Australia’s life sciences innovation accelerator championing growth of the medical products sector.

ARM Hub and MTPConnect established BASA to address a lack of expertise in AI and big data management in particular, addressing critical skills shortages within Australia’s life sciences sector.

At the conclusion of the accelerator, companies will have a tailored plan of how to scale their innovative AI applications and leverage data infrastructure to overcome AI adoption hurdles.