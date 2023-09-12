MBS Architectural chooses lower carbon aluminium for concealed clip aluminium batten system

MBS Architectural, has taken a new industry position, switching to Capral’s green lower carbon aluminium, for its Apollo Concealed Clip Aluminium Batten System. The move is offering architects, designers, builders and developers, lower carbon aluminium batten solution for their projects.

The Apollo Concealed Clip Aluminium Batten System is a modular, customisable batten system that can be adapted to suit project-specific requirements. The innovative system is suitable for wall and ceiling applications, delivering design options to achieve stunning linear features that can add depth to interior spaces.

General manager at MBS Architectural, Daniel Wearne explained the system in greater detail.

“The Apollo Aluminium Batten range comprises eight profile shapes extruded by Capral; across the range, we supply more than 80 tonnes of aluminium into Australian construction projects annually,” he said.

It is estimated that the embodied carbon emissions of materials used in Australian construction are 30 to 50 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), approximately five to 10 per cent of national greenhouse gas emissions.

The carbon emissions in primary aluminium production range from under 4kg CO2e/kg Al to over 20kg CO2e/kg Al.

Capral holds Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) certification, demonstrating a commitment to responsible production, sourcing, and management of aluminium products.

General manager of supply and industrial solutions, Luke Hawkins, says markets are looking for environmentally cleaner products.

“This year, approximately 30 per cent of the primary aluminium billet Capral uses in its eight local extrusion presses has a carbon content lower than eight kilograms CO2e per kilogram of aluminium,” he said.

“This is a strategic change for Capral, driven by our desire to make lower-carbon aluminium accessible to Australian manufacturers like MBS. The market is looking for this product, and as Australia’s largest extruder of aluminium, we must make it available.”