Mazda Australia and Infinitev commit to building a circular EV economy

Image: Mazda Australia and Infinitev

Mazda Australia and Infinitev have announced a new strategic collaboration to deliver battery lifecycle management services.

Infinitev, a leader in the Electric Vehicle (EV) battery sector, aims to create the first fully circular economy for EV batteries through its reuse, repurpose, and recycling solutions.

Dickson Leow, General Manager of Infinitev, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership.

“We are proud to have a holistic solution that addresses the environmental concerns associated with EV batteries. Our innovative reuse approach ensures that the transition to a circular economy is not only sustainable but also reduces waste and preserves valuable resources. Through responsible battery management, we can accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and build a greener Australia.”

Mazda Australia marketing director, Alastair Doak added, “as we continue to expand our lineup with electrified models such as the First-Ever, All-Hybrid Mazda CX-60 and CX-90 that each benefit from sophisticated battery technologies, it’s essential that we maintain a sustainable, multi-solution approach to this important aspect of a vehicles’ life cycle.”

“The holistic recycling process provided by Infinitev will therefore be a key solution in giving valuable ‘second life’ opportunities to the batteries used in our vehicles.”

This collaboration between Infinitev and Mazda Australia earmarks a turning point in the automotive industry as Australia rapidly moves towards an electrified future. Through this partnership, a new recycling ecosystem will be created that gives consumers sustainable options that will reduce the overall carbon footprint of EVs.

Leow explains,“as part of this intensive multistage process each battery undergoes a series of rigorous testing and safety checks (SafetyCheck). This ensures a clean and safe environment when we work with Mazda’s EV batteries.

Leveraging cutting-edge R&D and with more than four decades of expertise in automotive electronics re-engineering, Infinitev has developed a comprehensive suite of battery lifecycle management solutions. When a traction battery experiences diminished functionality within a vehicle, Infinitev initiates a rigorous protocol starting with a SafetyCheck—a meticulous examination encompassing both a physical and electrochemical safety assessments of EV batteries.

Following the SafetyCheck, Infinitev’s skilled engineers employ their proprietary HealthCheck diagnostic tools to conduct thorough performance evaluations of the battery pack and its individual modules. This comprehensive assessment yields a precise characterisation, placing the modules into one of three distinct categories:

A grade modules are reused to build batteries for EV traction B grade modules are repurposed for battery energy storage systems C grade modules are recycled by Infinitev’s partners to recover valuable materials

With Australian demand for EVs forecasted to double until 2030, building a clean and sustainable process for batteries will play a vital part of the Australian economy. Infinitev’s unique recycling system seeks to not only create long term benefit for Australian EV drivers but create a brand-new ecosystem which maximises the usage of batteries.