Master ASME B31.3 with expert Jim E. Meyer

Understand how to easily apply and implement the quality requirements defined in the ASME B31.3 Code with Weld Australia’s three-day course in December 2024.

Facilitated by US expert, Jim E. Meyer, a new course is being presented that will provide an introduction to the ASME B31.3 Process Piping Code. It covers the requirements of B31.3 for design, analysis, materials, fabrication, testing and inspection of process piping systems. It explores the rules for various components including fittings, connections, bends, valves and specialty components

Other topics include dimensions and ratings of components, fluid service requirements for joints, piping flexibility and support, welding, heat treatment, bending and forming, brazing and soldering, assembly, erection, examination and inspection.

This course is designed for engineers, managers and quality personnel who are involved in the design, manufacturing, fabrication and examination of process piping that is being built to the requirements of US Codes and Standards.

The course will cover:

Introduction to B31.3

B31.3 Scope and Definitions

Design Considerations and Criteria

Pressure Design of Piping Components

Design:

Fluid Service Requirements and Standards for Piping Components Standards

Fluid Service Requirements for Piping Joints

Flexibility and Support

Systems

Bellows Expansion Joints

Materials

Fabrication, Assembly and Erection

Inspection, Examination and Testing

Subhead: About the Presenter: Jim E. Meyer

Jim E. Meyer has more than 45 years of experience in refining petrochemical, chemical, power generation, and industrial facilities. He is a principal engineer at CDM Smith, a full-service engineering and architectural firm, located in Wadsworth Ohio. Meyer is experienced in overall project coordination and management, pressure equipment, piping design, analysis, specifications, support design, mechanical system requirements, and documentation requirements. His technical competence includes ASME piping and pressure vessel codes, stress analysis, field troubleshooting piping system support, vibration, and expansion problems.

Meyer is a member of ASME and has been involved in the ASME B31.1 and ASME B31.3 Section committees for more than 40 years. Most recently, he co-authored chapters in the ASME Boiler and Pressure Vessel Companion Guide (5th Edition), covering the ASME B31.1 Power Piping Code and the B31.3 Process Piping Code. Past projects and work experience have involved oil refineries, petrochemical plants, fossil, nuclear, solar, and alternative energy generation, as well as cryogenic and vacuum test facilities.