Market leading Swedish welding protection goes hand-in-hand

Speedglas Welding Helmets and GUIDE Welding Gloves can work perfectly in tandem to keep you protected in the toughest environments.

While Speedglas Helmets with Adflo PAPR protect your eyes, face, and respiratory system, your GUIDE Gloves look after one of your most valuable welding assets… your hands!

The right combination of welding PPE can greatly benefit overall performance and productivity, as welders are empowered to work with more confidence and control.

To that end, Speedglas Welding Helmets and GUIDE Welding Gloves are an ideal match, as both deliver impeccable Swedish quality, seamless versatility, and heavy-duty protection.

Speedglas respiratory welding helmets set the industry benchmark for protection against hazards like welding fume, high velocity sparks and spatter, and UV/IR radiation.

The GUIDE range includes 3 heat welding gloves and 3 TIG welding gloves, each offering the kind of fit, comfort, durability, and dexterity to suit multiple applications.

https://www.apexweldingsafety.com.au/speedglas-welding-helmets?filter_by_feature=697